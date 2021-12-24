"Top of the list of clubs I had hoped to avoid" - Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi talks about facing Liverpool in the Champions League

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has revealed he was hoping to avoid Liverpool in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's side became the first English team to win all six of their Champions League group games this season. The Reds finished at the top of Group B, which was presumed to be the 'group of death' as it contained Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, AC Milan, and Porto.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, finished second in Group D, ten points behind group toppers Real Madrid. The Italian club are, however, currently at the top of the Serie A table.

Discussing their upcoming clash against Liverpool in February, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi noted that he is wary of the threat Liverpool pose to his side.

"We know what awaits us, as Liverpool are at the top of the list of clubs I had hoped to avoid in the draw. We want to reach that date in the best possible shape, but first we've got some very intense weeks in January and February," Inzaghi told Football Italia.

Liverpool were initially drawn against Australian club RB Salzburg before UEFA was forced to redraw the ties due to a technical error.

The Merseyside club scored seventeen goals and conceded just six in their six group games in the Champions League this season. They are currently in second-place in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Inter lost some of their best players during the summer transfer window, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi. Despite that, Simone Inzaghi's side have lost just one game in the league this season.

Liverpool favorites to win the Champions League due to their strength in depth

Liverpool v Leicester City - Carabao Cup Quarter Final

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have scored a total of 43 goals this season. However, it is Liverpool's strength in depth that makes them favorites to win the Champions League this season.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas have managed to produce the goods for Jurgen Klopp's side whenever they have been given opportunities.

Takumi Minamino scored a dramatic equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time in the Carabao Cup against Leicester City in midweek. Liverpool went on to win the tie on penalties and progress to the semi-finals of the competition. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, is arguably playing the best football he has ever played since joining Liverpool from Arsenal.

Liverpool's strength in depth will help them rotate their squad over the next couple of months, thus allowing them to rest their key players in preparation for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

