Torino defender Gleison Bremer plays down Liverpool links and claims Jurgen Klopp coming to compliment him is an 'urban legend'

Torino defender Gleison Bremer recently revealed in an interview that even though he has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the media, he is happy in Turin. The Brazilian also said the story about Jurgen Klopp complimenting him is an 'urban legend'.

"Everyone talks about Liverpool but I don't know anything, and then it's an urban legend that Klopp came to compliment me," Bremer replied when asked about his future. "I'm fine in Turin, especially after I've overcome the language barrier."

The 24-year-old centre-back moved to Torino in 2018 and has made 66 senior appearances for the team. Bremer has been a mainstay in Davide Nicola's side this season - making 24 appearances - as Torino struggle in an ongoing relegation battle. The Turin club currently sits 17th in the League table, only 4 points ahead of the relegation places.

Bremer: "Everyone talks about Liverpool, but I don’t know anything. And then, there’s an urban legend that Klopp came to compliment me. I’m fine in Turin, especially after overcoming the language barrier." — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 2, 2021

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been ravaged by injuries this season, particularly in the centre-back department. The Reds lost both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries earlier on in the season.

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have both been forced to deputize in the position while Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were both brought to the club in January. This is why it is not surprising to see multiple centre-backs continue to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool interested in a move for Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool have been linked with a move for a centre-back ever since Virgil van Dijk picked up a long-term injury way back in November. The BBC reported that the Reds have made a five-man shortlist for the summer and RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate is at the top of the list.

Advertisement

The France U-21 player has made waves in Germany over the past few seasons, becoming a crucial part of Julian Nagelsmann's side. Konate also has a buyout clause in his contract of around €40 million, which the Reds could trigger to secure his services.

Liverpool reach 'verbal agreement' for Ibrahima Konate transfer, according to reports #LFC https://t.co/PhRPiJUuB6 pic.twitter.com/eSzp8TUCJY — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 2, 2021

Ozan Kabak, who was signed on loan from Schalke in January, is also currently on Liverpool's shortlist as per the BBC. The Turkish defender is yet to shine for Jurgen Klopp's side in 7 appearances in the Champions League and Premier League.

However, the Reds have the opportunity to purchase him on a permanent deal, with a buy option of £18 million, which can be triggered in June.