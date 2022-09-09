"Total robbery", "need to remain on the bench" - Fans enraged with Manchester United superstar's performance in loss against Real Sociedad 

Manchester United fans were left furious with Casemiro's performance following their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 8.

Erik ten Hag made six changes from the side that beat Arsenal on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were among those given the opportunity.

But the Red Devils put on a meek display at Old Trafford. A Brais Mendez penalty was enough to give the Spanish side the win in their Europa League opener.

Another player handed a start by Ten Hag was Casemiro. He played the full 90 minutes for the first time since his big-money move from Real Madrid in the summer.

The defensive midfielder was a key member of the side that won five Champions League titles with Los Blancos in defensive midfield. But due to the improved performances of Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay, the Brazil international has been forced to wait for his chance.

Casemiro was handed his opportunity this evening against Sociedad, but failed to impress on his full debut. The midfielder was slow on the ball and looked off the pace in Ten Hag's team.

After the full-time whistle, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their concern over Casemiro's sub-par performance:

Trey @UTDTrey Let's just pretend this Casemiro performance didn't happen Let's just pretend this Casemiro performance didn't happen

Catalonian Trey🍞 @BarcelonaTrey12 Man United after paying 65m for a declining Casemiro Man United after paying 65m for a declining Casemiro https://t.co/6Zf5BCbwNR

Mod @CFCMod_ Four time Champions League Casemiro they said… they bought Charles from Luton instead Four time Champions League Casemiro they said… they bought Charles from Luton instead 😭

Catalonian Trey🍞 @BarcelonaTrey12 Ronaldo and Casemiro trying to run back those 3-peat years Ronaldo and Casemiro trying to run back those 3-peat years https://t.co/SQ2sd4ZCbq

Don @Opresii Real Madrid sucked all the nutrient out of Casemiro and handed over the empty remains to Man United for 80 million … Total Robbery Real Madrid sucked all the nutrient out of Casemiro and handed over the empty remains to Man United for 80 million … Total Robbery 😂😂

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Not a good performance but Sociedad did absolutely nothing. Penalty was a disgrace. Very poor performances from Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Antony and Elanga. Not a good performance but Sociedad did absolutely nothing. Penalty was a disgrace. Very poor performances from Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Antony and Elanga.

NATURE vs NURTURE @Scamzel Antony is shit

Sancho is shit

Ronaldo is old

Fred is annoying

Garnacho can play

Casemiro is old

Eriksen is Everything to us



That’s my takeaway Antony is shit Sancho is shit Ronaldo is old Fred is annoying Garnacho can play Casemiro is old Eriksen is Everything to us That’s my takeaway

Ugbedeojo #MUFC @Certifiedopeboi I am glad ETH has shown us why Ronaldo and Casemiro need to remain on the bench. I am glad ETH has shown us why Ronaldo and Casemiro need to remain on the bench.

Louis Saha warns Casemiro that he may have to settle for a place on the Manchester United bench

Many expected the former Real Madrid star to go straight into Ten Hag's first-team, but McTominay's excellent form has quashed those plans.

Former Manchester United striker Saha believes Casemiro will have to be patient, as the French pundit told Compare.bet:

"(McTominay) has youth on his side and he’s done well. I do think that Casemiro’s experience will help him and the squad. I’m sure about that.

"It’s a very long season and there will be injuries and resting, players will dip in and out of form, so everyone in the squad has to be ready. And this squad for Manchester United is amazing."

Saha was also full of praise for McTominay's midfield partner Eriksen, as he further added:

"I think it adds directness. It’s a different formula and it allows Bruno Fernandes to be a bit more deadly going forward with more freedom. He’s a very very smart player. He has great quality on the ball and dictates the rhythm of the team and the midfield with his passing range. He has legs too, he can run!

"You see him pressing high and a minute later making a run down the middle to assist Rashford. For anyone to defend against that, where he’s a bit of a box-to-box player, but also a master passer, it’s tough. He’s a very very special player."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit