"Totally classless" - Michael Owen unhappy with Mikel Arteta's behavior and Arsenal's statement after loss to Newcastle

Michael Owen has slammed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his comments about the quality of officiating during the Gunners' 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, November 4. He believes that the club's statement in support of their manager was "totally classless".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Owen claimed that the Gunners were going over the line with their antics following the loss. He believes that the VAR were spot on with the decisions and does not think they are right to keep "moaning" at them.

Owen posted:

"The Newcastle v Arsenal game yesterday was a brilliant watch. Two top teams going at it. The only (in his words) 'embarrassing' and 'disgraceful' thing about it was Arteta's behaviour. A common occurrence that damages the game more than any incorrect decision. For his club to now release a statement moaning about the standard of officiating is poor and sadly for a team of Arsenals standing, totally classless."

The former Manchester United striker continued:

"None of the three talking points are definitive so VAR right to not change the on field decision IMO. Admittedly a tough one to take for Arsenal fans."

Arsenal were third in the Premier League table after their loss to Newcastle United. However, they slipped to fourth after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Luton Town, as the Reds have scored more goals than them this season despite being on the same number of points and having the same goal difference.

What did Arsenal's statement say about Newcastle United loss?

Mikel Arteta was furious with the decisions that went against Arsenal during the clash against Newcastle United and blasted the referees after the game. He called the decision by the officials "embarrassing" and called for better levels in the Premier League.

Arsenal were quick to release a statement on Sunday and back their manager. They claimed that they were ready to work with Howard Webb, the Chief Refereeing Officer, in helping the officials make better decisions in matches.

The statement read:

"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening. We'd also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James' Park."

It continued:

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies."

"We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."

The Gunners face Sevilla next in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8. Their next match in the Premier League is against Burnley at home on Saturday.