"Totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team" - Erik ten Hag hails Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and says he 'needed that goal'

Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo after his goal for Manchester United in the Europa League win over Sheriff. The Red Devils manager claimed the Portuguese star 'needed that goal' and was delighted for the forward.

Ronaldo missed the majority of the pre-season with Manchester United this summer due to personal reasons. He made his way back to the team for the final friendly against Rayo Vallecano and was subbed off at half-time.

He has not started regularly in the Premier League, but was named in the XI by Ten Hag on Thursday. The Portuguese opened his account in the Europa League this season and helped his side win the game against Sheriff 2-0.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Ten Hag said:

"We could expect this when you miss pre-season so he has to work really hard and invest to get the right fitness then he will score more goals. You can see he is really close when he gets fitter he will finish them.

"I think (he is) totally committed to this project and totally committed to this team, totally involved. You see also connections coming around him and he is constructing connections so I am happy with that."

Continuing the conversation on MUTV, Ten Hag added:

"He needed that goal. He was close many times. You (could) see he wanted that so much (but) every time a foot was in between or it got a deflection or a misunderstanding. We're happy for him and the team wanted him to bring the goal, so that's good."

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly looking to leave Manchester United in the summer, but could not find a top club to join. The new Chelsea owners were said to be keen on the transfer, which was eventually vetoed by former manager Thomas Tuchel.

As for Manchester United, they do not have a match until October 2 as their game against Leeds United this weekend was postponed. Their next match is the derby against defending champions Manchester City.

