"Totally different mentality to what I'm saying about Arsenal" - Paul Scholes provides bold early prediction for Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester United hero Paul Scholes has made an early prediction on what could happen when his former team face Liverpool at Anfield after the international break. The Red Devils, who beat Sunderland on Saturday, have yet to win back-to-back league games under Ruben Amorim and are currently 10th in the points table.

Ad

Liverpool have had troubles of their own in recent weeks, having lost three straight games in all competitions. And ahead of what promises to be an intriguing Premier League clash on Merseyside, Scholes has offered his opinion on how it could all unfold.

Despite Liverpool's worrying run of form, Scholes is not very optimistic about Manchester United's chances in this game. He suggests that Ruben Amorim should look to play for a draw, and believes the Portuguese coach should devise a strategy to prevent their rivals from scoring on the night.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the game on Fan Debate by The Overlap alongside Jamie Carragher, Scholes commented:

“He’s got to try and get something from Anfield. I’d just be thinking about drawing the game. Find a way, somehow, to stop Liverpool from scoring. That is a totally different mentality to what I’m saying about an Arsenal team going to Liverpool or someone else going there to win the league."

Ad

Scholes pointed to how Manchester United have been in a bad rut, where they have struggled to win games of significance in recent times. He went on to predict that it is very likely that United would go to Anfield and lose the game.

Scholes added:

"But United are in such a rut, I can’t remember the last time they won a big game or a game that meant a lot. Possibly, City last year?

Ad

"Unfortunately, this group of players are in that much of a bad rut that you have no confidence that they’re going to get you out of it. It’s almost predictable that they will go there and get beat.”

Notably, Manchester United secured a late 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the corresponding fixture last season. Lisandro Martinez opened the scoring in that game before Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead. Amad Diallo then ensured Manchester United walked away with a point, thanks to his goal, while Harry Maguire missed a late chance for the Red Devils to snatch a shock win.

Ad

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger offers opinion on Wirtz struggling at Liverpool

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Source: Getty

Florian Wirtz has struggled to make the desire impact since joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal that could rise up to £116 million including add-ons. The German grabbed an assist in the Community Shield loss to Crystal Palace, but has failed to register a goal or an assist in nine games since then.

Ad

Wirtz was quick to admit that he is still getting up to speed with the demands of the Premier League, and now Bastian Schweinsteiger has weighed in on his start in England. The former Manchester United midfielder urged everyone to be patient with Wirtz, and pointed to how even he had difficulties at first when moving to the Premier League from the Bundesliga.

Schweinsteiger was quoted as saying by RTL:

"We have to give the players a bit of time. Especially when you move from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, you also have to adjust a bit. I've experienced that myself. He will delight us all in the future. Florian Wirtz is a fantastic footballer, a great character. We should be happy that we have such a player in Germany."

Wirtz is part of the Germany team that will face Luxembourg and Northern Ireland in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the international break. He will be looking to add to the eight goals he has scored for his country in 33 appearances at senior level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nived Zenith Nived is a football media professional with experience in creating content for various online media platforms.



Notably, his major contributions have come at Sportskeeda Football and K League United, the official English content providers of the K League.



The Kochi-based writer has a penchant for Indian football too, having previously worked in close quarters with Aizawl FC and Kerala Blasters. Know More