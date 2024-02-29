"Totally out of order and wrong" - Erik ten Hag wants PL rivals to 'apologize' for their social media post mocking Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants Premier League rivals Fulham to apologize for their social media post which seemed to mock Bruno Fernandes.

Fulham beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League thanks to a 97th minute winner from Alex Iwobi on Saturday, February 24. However, there was a huge talking point in the game after Bruno Fernandes went down under the challenge from Sasa Lukic.

United believe that the challenge was responsible for Fernandes' injury, which he played through in their 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag, however, was left fuming after Fulham put out a TikTok video alleging that the Red Devils' captain feigned the injury. The video showed him laying on the floor with the caption:

"So glad he's ok..."

In response, Ten Hag said (via Centredevils on X):

"I didn't know this. If they did it, I would say it is not right. It is absolutely not right that a club makes such statement. Totally out of order and wrong. They should apologise for this."

Ten Hag also went on to say that the challenge from Lukic on Fernandes was a definite foul, and was really misinterpreted by the media. He added:

“I thought on Saturday it was definitely a foul, and it was really misjudged from the media and social media, to blame him for that."

Fernandes limped out of the City Ground after the FA Cup tie against Forest, but is expected to be fit for the all-important Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, March 3.

Kobbie Mainoo's wondergoal for Manchester United against Wolves nominated for Goal of the Month

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo's solo effort against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Red Devils' 4-3 win has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month.

Mainoo has been one of the revelations of Manchester United's season, nailing down his spot in the starting XI with some incredible performances. He has already made 17 appearances across competitions this season, scoring twice in the process.

In the dying minutes of the game against Wolves, Mainoo received the ball from fellow academy graduate Omari Forson, before taking off on a solo run. He then nutmegged Max Kilman, dribbled past another two defenders, cut inside onto his right foot and curled a composed effort into the bottom right corner in the 97th minute to win the game for United.

Other goals nominated include Liverpool's Darwin Nunez's incredible chip against Brentford, Declan Rice's strike against West Ham, and Richarlison's rocket against Everton.

Fans can watch every nominated goal, and cast a vote for their favourite goal on the Premier League's official website.