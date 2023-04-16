Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth: 5 Talking Points as Spurs concede late winner to lowly Cherries | Premier League 2022-23

Tottenham were left stunned by a stoppage-time winner from relegation-threatened Bournemouth as the match ended 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15.

Fresh off a victory against a strong Brighton and Hove Albion side, Tottenham named an unchanged lineup. The potent front three of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski looked to inflict damage.

Bournemouth were coming off a strong result of their own, a 1-0 win over Leicester that lifted them away from the relegation zone. Manager Gary O'Neil made two changes, bringing in Matias Vina and Marcus Tavernier.

It was a brilliant start for Tottenham as they took the lead early in the game. A long ball from Clement Lenglet found Ivan Perisic behind the defense. The Croatian set up Son, who scored via a deflection in the 14th minute.

Tottenham continued to dominate the affair, with Son forcing two good saves out of Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

Bournemouth's equalizer in the 38th minute came against the run of play. Pedro Porro was lazy on the ball and gave it away. Eventually, Dominic Solanke set up Matias Vina, who slotted the ball home coolly past Hugo Lloris.

The second half brought more joy for the Cherries as they found their second. Marcus Tavernier set up Solanke with a brilliant run and the striker made no mistake in giving his side an unlikely lead.

Tottenham continued to pile on the pressure in search of an equalizer. They left it late, scoring in the 88th minute through Arnaut Danjuma. The substitute released a shot from outside the box that took a slight deflection, scoring his first Premier League goal for the north London side against his old club.

Spurs thought they had rescued a point, however, they conceded again in the 95th minute. Solanke got in behind the defense from a long ball and set up substitute Dango Ouattara, who calmly sidestepped Hojbjerg before finishing into the bottom corner.

The remarkable game ended 3-2 to Bournemouth, a result that will give them a massive boost in their bid for survival. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5. Dominic Solanke had a brilliant outing

Dominic Solanke had a great game. The Chelsea academy product was impressive both with and without the ball. He set up Vina for the first goal before scoring himself to give his side the lead. He showed great composure late in the game to assist Ouattara for the winner.

#4. Tottenham continue their poor defensive form

Much of Tottenham's issues this season have been at the back. Spurs have made multiple errors defensively this season, which could prove to be costly in their pursuit of a top-four finish. In today's game. Porro was lazy in possession which led to the first goal, while Cristian Romero misjudged a long ball, which led to the winner. Only six teams have conceded more goals (45) than Spurs this season.

#3. A brilliant result for Bournemouth

The Cherries, who spent most of the season in the bottom three, have found a run of good form at the best possible time. Consecutive wins over Leicester and Spurs means they find themselves in 14th place, six points away from the relegation zone. They're only seven points away from the magic 40-point mark, with seven games to go.

#2. Tottenham were wasteful with their chances and were made to pay

Tottenham enjoyed most of the possession and chances but were not up to the mark in the final third. Spurs had 58 percent possession in the game but only registered two more shots on target than their opponents. They had multiple opportunities from set pieces but could not capitalize on them. Bournemouth, on the other hand, were clinical, scoring three goals from only nine shots.

#1. The race for the top four gets more interesting

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham look like the three teams fighting for third and fourth in the league. Newcastle's loss to Aston Villa earlier served as positive news for Spurs and a win over Bournemouth would have put them into fourth place temporarily, but they spurned a glorious chance.

With the Red Devils reportedly losing Lisandro Martinez for the rest of the season and Marcus Rashford set to miss a few games, the race for the top four could become very interesting.

Poll : 0 votes