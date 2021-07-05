Tottenham ahead of Manchester United in race to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Tottenham is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic this summer. The north London club could face stiff competition from Manchester United for the Bosnian.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham could be set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Miralem Pjanic thanks to their director of football, Fabio Paratici.

Barcelona is reportedly willing to accept as little as £25 million for the 31-year-old despite getting him as part of a mammoth swap deal, which saw Arthur Melo join Juventus and Pjanic join Barcelona.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman lacks faith in Pjanic and often preferred to play Frenkie de Jong and teenage sensation Pedri ahead of the former Juventus midfielder last season.

Injuries and a lack of faith from the manager hampered Pjanic's progress at Barcelona last season.

The midfielder made just 30 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona last season, most of which were as a substitute. Pjanic is reportedly keen to leave Camp Nou after just one year at the club.

Tottenham Hotspur is a club that has been in turmoil on and off the pitch in recent times. The club parted ways with Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season and took 72 days to hire former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach.

Tottenham also faces a battle to keep hold of talismanic striker Harry Kane this summer. This has not deterred the club from targeting some high profile players this summer.

Tottenham is eager to sign a ball-playing midfielder like Miralem Pjanic this summer.

They could, however, face competition from Manchester United. The Red Devils could be bracing themselves for the departure of Paul Pogba this summer.

The Frenchman continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Manchester United will therefore look to sign a midfielder this summer.

Tottenham are set to beat Manchester United to the signing of Miralem Pjanic thanks to Fabio Paratici, with Barcelona ready to allow the midfielder to depart.

Tottenham could lose to Manchester United in the race to sign Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona if Harry Kane leaves

Harry Kane's potential departure from Tottenham Hotspur is likely to have a domino effect if it occurs this summer.

The exit of the England captain from White Hart Lane is likely to result in a number of high profile players rejecting a move to the club this summer due to Tottenham's lack of direction and inability to fight for trophies.

Tottenham are enthusiastic about signing Miralem Pjanic. Barcelona's goal is to get rid of his annual salary.



— @Daily_Express pic.twitter.com/qXqqTNcVEB — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 5, 2021

Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic could therefore prefer a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils have already announced the signing of Jadon Sancho this summer and seem to be heading in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

