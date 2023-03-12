"Tottenham are also admirers of him" - Former Liverpool manager in the running to replace Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte. The Italian is expected to leave the London side once his contract expires at the end of the season.

As per talkSPORT, Rodgers is the latest manager on Tottenham's radar. The Leicester City manager is on the verge of being sacked at the King Power Stadium as he has not been able to deliver.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“I understand why Spurs fans are so disappointed. What’s the point in having him.”



Scott Minto questions why Antonio Conte hasn’t left Spurs yet 🤷‍♂️ “I don’t understand why Antonio Conte is still at Tottenham. I don’t see the point.”“I understand why Spurs fans are so disappointed. What’s the point in having him.”Scott Minto questions why Antonio Conte hasn’t left Spurs yet 🤷‍♂️ “I don’t understand why Antonio Conte is still at Tottenham. I don’t see the point.”“I understand why Spurs fans are so disappointed. What’s the point in having him.”Scott Minto questions why Antonio Conte hasn’t left Spurs yet ⚪️ https://t.co/u8rqJVDvek

Alex Crook had an update on Conte's situation and labeled it an unhappy marriage at Tottenham. He said:

"I do think now it's a question of when and not if Antonio Conte departs Tottènham. It looks a very unhappy marriage, his demeanour suggests he would rather be anywhere else. I think both parties know his contract isn't going to be renewed, I think the question for Tottènham and for Daniel Levy now is do they bring that decision forward to maybe try and save the season and secure a top-four place?"

Speaking about the possible replacements, Crook added that Pochettino is interested in returning to the club.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT "He said 'my season is s***' and he's right, his season is not good. He's only scored two goals."



"If he deserves to play I'll give him the opportunity, otherwise I'll play another player."



manager Antonio Conte HITS BACK at Richarlison's recent interview. "He said 'my season is s***' and he's right, his season is not good. He's only scored two goals.""If he deserves to play I'll give him the opportunity, otherwise I'll play another player." #THFC manager Antonio Conte HITS BACK at Richarlison's recent interview. 👀 "He said 'my season is s***' and he's right, his season is not good. He's only scored two goals."🔥 "If he deserves to play I'll give him the opportunity, otherwise I'll play another player."#THFC manager Antonio Conte HITS BACK at Richarlison's recent interview. 😳 https://t.co/KkdAv0vB50

However, the club are yet to decide and are keeping tabs on Rodgers too. He said:

"In terms of Pochettino I've heard from more than one source that he's really keen to go back to Spurs and feel he's had unfinished business there. What Spurs want now after the Mourinho and Conte experiments is attractive attacking football. Pochettino would bring that. But the other name mentioned to me is Brendan Rodgers. Tottènham are also admirers of him. They feel his brand of football would go down well."

Brendan Rodgers comments on joining Tottenham

Brendan Rodgers has been quizzed about the possibility of replacing Antonio Conte at Tottenham. The Leicester City manager claimed that he was still focused on the Foxes and was not thinking of switching clubs.

He told the media:

"My only focus is here with Leicester. Every job that comes up, there will always be different managers speculated to go in. I have always said I absolutely love it here. Tottènham is a fantastic club, it's one of the big clubs in this country, it's a huge club. My focus is purely here."

Rodgers was at Liverpool after an impressive spell at Swansea City and then did a fine job at Celtic.

Poll : 0 votes