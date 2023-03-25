Tottenham blow 2-goal lead and lose to Ipswich in a behind closed doors friendly

Tottenham Hotspur blew a two-goal lead and lost to Ipswich in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Thursday with manager Antonio Conte still away in Italy.

Conte was not present amid rumors regarding his exit from the north London club, as he is spending some time off during the international break in Italy.

In the absence of the Italian boss, Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini took charge of the friendly against Ipswich at Tottenham’s training ground.

Spurs fell to a late defeat against Wolves followed by another collapse against Southampton last Saturday which led to Conte slamming the players as well as the owners.

The former Chelsea manager subsequently boarded a flight to his homeland and is yet to return to London.

It is widely reported that Conte is set to be axed by the Lilywhites and is about to discuss a compensation package that would see him relieved of his duties.

Despite Conte's absence, Tottenham suffered a dramatic defeat once again at the hands of League One side Ipswich in a 70-minute friendly.

The majority of the first-team squad were away on international duty, but Spurs were boosted by the return of captain Hugo Lloris.

Lucas Moura and Japhet Tanganga gave Spurs a two-goal lead but they were pegged back thrice without reply by Ipswich in the second half after Lloris was substituted.

Mason and Stellini have led the training sessions in the absence of Conte and the former has been tipped to succeed Conte in the hot seat.

Recently-sacked Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel have also been linked with the Tottenham job.

Steven Gerrard urges Harry Kane to leave Tottenham next summer

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard has urged Harry Kane to leave Tottenham next summer.

Kane has been one of the best strikers in Europe for a long time now but is yet to win a single trophy in his entire career.

Steven Gerrard has urged the England skipper to find himself a new home this summer, hailing Kane as one of the best in his position. Gerrard said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“You are talking about greatness, you are talking about one of the best number 9s in the world right now. That’s the reason why every transfer window, he is ahead in terms of all the talks because, you know, maybe it is time, maybe it is time for him to move on.”

Kane's current deal with Spurs expires in the summer of 2024 and he looks increasingly likely to part ways with his boyhood side.

