Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero names Liverpool and Manchester United stars as the 2 best defenders in the Premier League at the moment 

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero has named Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and new Manchester United signing Lisandro Martinez as the two best defenders in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports (via Mundo Albiceleste), Romero was quoted as saying the following:

“Today, the best defender for me is Virgil van Dijk, always, and Lisandro Martínez from Manchester United. For me, they are the best in the Premier League.”

It came as no surprise that Romero decided to pick Lisandro Martinez. The pair are currently defensive partners for the Argentina national team. The duo were part of the squad which won the Copa America last year and the 2022 Finalissima back in the summer at Wembley Stadium.

Barring any injuries, both Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero will be part of the Argentina squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinez joined Manchester United from Ajax in the recently-concluded summer transfer window for a fee of around £57 million. He has made an excellent start to life at Old Trafford.

The Argentine international has formed an excellent defensive partnership with Raphael Varane. He was also voted as Manchester United's 'Player of the Month' for August.

Virgil van Dijk, on the other hand, was also not a surprising pick by Cristian Romero. The Liverpool defender is widely considered one of the better centre-backs in the Premier League. He has transformed the Reds into title contenders since his arrival from Southampton in January of 2018.

The Dutchman has been one of Liverpool's most important signings in their recent history. The defender has guided Jurgen Klopp's side to every possible honor in club football, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.

It is worth mentioning that Van Dijk has also stepped in to captain the Reds on multiple occasions. The Dutchman usually takes the armband in the absence of Jordan Henderson or James Milner.

Liverpool and Manchester United are not in action this weekend in the Premier League

United and Liverpool are among the teams that have had their Premier League games postponed this weekend. United were scheduled to take on Leeds United while Liverpool were due to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (September 18).

GOAL News @GoalNews Chelsea v Liverpool is one of three Premier League games postponed this weekend Chelsea v Liverpool is one of three Premier League games postponed this weekend ❌

The aforementioned games were postponed due to the situation surrounding the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

