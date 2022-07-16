Tottenham eye stunning move for Atletico Madrid star: Reports

There are no limits to Tottenham Hotspur's ambitions in this transfer window and this is evident by the club's reported interest in landing Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo de Paul. The club have backed Antonio Conte in the market as they have already signed five players and are bolstering their squad even more.

TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Giacomo Iacobellis reports that Tottenham have made calls to De Paul and are interested in his services. Serie A club Fiorentina have also enquired about De Paul and the Atletico Madrid midfielder has already rejected several offers.

Iacobellis wrote on his Twitter:

"Rodrigo #DePaul in recent weeks has rejected several offers because he wants to stay in #Atleti #AtleticoMadrid. He also received calls from #Fiorentina and #Tottenham."

The Argentina international joined Los Rojiblancos last summer from Udinese in a move for €35 million. The midfielder became a mainstay in Diego Simeone's system, making a total of 48 appearances in his debut campaign, contributing four goals and two assists.

He only missed three games for the Spanish club in the 2021-22 campaign. His consistency, intensity and competitive character are exactly why Antonio Conte wants the midfielder at Tottenham.

However, De Paul is eager to continue at Wanda Metropolitano and has no plans to leave Spain. Conte won't be too worried by the Argentine's rejection. The Italian has already added Yves Bissouma to his ranks this summer after signing Rodrigo Bentancur in January.

Tottenham will soon announce their sixth signing of the summer

Spurs are on a roll in this transfer window and have agreed a deal for yet another talented player. After signing Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Clement Lenglet, Spurs have made a deal with Middlesbrough for right-back Djed Spence. The player has already undergone a medical on Friday.

The north London outfit are believed to be paying £20 million for the player, including add-ons as per Fabrizio Romano. Spence impressed last year on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League

Fee will be £12.5m guaranteed plus add ons, total package will be just under £20m. Tottenham are set to complete Djed Spence deal, confirmed and here we go! He’s gonna sign a five year deal, medical tests ready - final details discussed now & contracts being prepared.Fee will be £12.5m guaranteed plus add ons, total package will be just under £20m. Tottenham are set to complete Djed Spence deal, confirmed and here we go! He’s gonna sign a five year deal, medical tests ready - final details discussed now & contracts being prepared. 🚨⚪️ #THFCFee will be £12.5m guaranteed plus add ons, total package will be just under £20m. https://t.co/mQLgq5ncpX

The Spurs faithful aren't used to such a busy transfer window. The club's managing director Fabio Paratici and Conte deserve a lot of credit for making an effort to take the club to the next level.

