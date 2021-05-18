Tottenham eye surprise swap deal with Manchester City and Manchester United for Harry Kane

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing Gabriel Jesus or Anthony Martial in return for Harry Kane. Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing the striker, and Spurs are looking to get a replacement in the deal.

According to Daily Mail, Tottenham have been planning for a possible Harry Kane exit this summer and are open to selling the striker for the right price.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Harry Kane has told Tottenham he wants to leave this summer pic.twitter.com/u3PDDg5a2h — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

Tottenham have sold players to Manchester United and Manchester City before, but they have not been easy deals. Daily Mail claims the negotiations for Harry Kane will be similar and might drag on for some time.

🗣"In 3 years time, if I haven't won a few trophies by then, it will be disappointing."



Harry Kane speaking in 2017 about his desire to win trophies



pic.twitter.com/omcTasgzBg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2021

Harry Kane urged to join Manchester United

Robbie Fowler has urged Harry Kane to join Manchester United. The former Liverpool striker believes he could be the missing piece in the puzzle at Old Trafford and could win the Premier League with the Red Devils. He said:

"I know I was a good enough player to be part of a team that were champions. You score 30-plus goals in your first three seasons as a first team player, then you're entitled to believe it would win you something. You know you always hear people saying 'I'll think about what it means winning trophies when I'm retired', well, if you don't win them, well yes, you think about that too.

"Kane must believe that. He's now scored 20-plus league goals in five different seasons, and only Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry have done that. They're legends...and champions. He knows he probably has one big move left in him, and if he's to ensure he has no regrets, no 'what might have been' moments like me, then he has to think about his future.

"There will be clubs interested too. Manchester United have been mentioned, strongly. And City too. Both would be strong options for him, no doubt. Who knows, he could be the missing ingredient United need to take that final step, and if City were to sign him, then...well, it doesn't bear thinking about if you're a fan of any other Premier League club."

Manchester United have qualified for the Champions League next season and are in the Europa League final. They face Villarreal at the end of the month and are looking to win their first trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.