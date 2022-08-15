"Most overrated player in the Premier League," "Absolute jokeman" - Tottenham fans rip into key player who was 'piss poor' against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur fans have good reason to be displeased as their team struggled to create chances against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte's men were unable to make serious headway, having lost control of the game early on. Thomas Tuchel's men, on the other hand, gained the lion's share of the possession and controlled the game for large parts.

While Tottenham eventually picked up and managed to draw the game, their fans have taken to Twitter to slam the players for their poor performances. The one player who is facing the ire of the fans is Heung-min Son, and the White Hart Lane faithful did not hold back in their disapproval for his lacklustre display.

Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Spurs supporters:

LP ⚪️ @thfclp__ Wake up Son you absolute jokeman. Piss poor against Southampton and absolutely shit today Wake up Son you absolute jokeman. Piss poor against Southampton and absolutely shit today

heinZ iN berG @ojpreshuz Lol Conte is quiet patient but I guarantee you, Son may not play the second half is he continues like this... Lol Conte is quiet patient but I guarantee you, Son may not play the second half is he continues like this...

Ryan Matthews @Ryan_Matt98 It is such bad defending. Free in the box with that much time. But son giving the ball away for the chance leading to the corner was the problem It is such bad defending. Free in the box with that much time. But son giving the ball away for the chance leading to the corner was the problem

🥷🏾 @ItsNobesMate We’re going to talk about how Raheem Sterling is a better player than Heung Min Son this season. We’re going to talk about how Raheem Sterling is a better player than Heung Min Son this season.

carly ⚪️ @carlyTHFC bro is heung min son okay? bro is heung min son okay?

@GeorgeTHFC @George_G_THFC Most overrated player in the Premier League... Son Heung Min.



If he doesn't score he does fuck all to influence a game. Pussy Most overrated player in the Premier League... Son Heung Min.If he doesn't score he does fuck all to influence a game. Pussy

Antonio Conte will need to review the game and see how he might have improved his side's inability to pass out from the back with ease. Thomas Tuchel, however, will hope that his players continue with their momentum as the season continues to unravel.

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Blues failed to secure all three points on their first home game of the new season, sharing the spoils with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The home side took the lead twice but could not hold back ex manager Conte and his new side from snatching a point from the jaws of defeat.

Chelsea were the dominant side in the fixture and found the back of the net first, with Kalidou Koulibaly scoring his first Chelsea goal at Stamford Bridge. The goal came from a Marc Cucurella corner, with the Blues applying sustained pressure at that point.

Spurs, however, drew level in the second half, with Conte’s words at half-time likely pushing the away side to avoid defeat. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg drew the north Londoners level in the 68th minute, with intelligent pressing allowing them to win the ball in the Chelsea box off Italian midfielder Jorginho.

The Blues got another opportunity to secure a win, with Reece James finding the back of the net in the 77th minute to restore the home side’s lead. However, Spurs captain Harry Kane broke Chelsea's hearts in injury time with an equalizer to ensure both sides would be inseparable on the day.

The fixture, however, saw some extra drama, with both managers getting sent off after the final whistle was blown. A disagreement between the managers caused some tension at the end of the game, but Spurs will be glad to have left the game having avoided defeat.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat