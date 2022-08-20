“Absolutely in love with him” – Tottenham fans seriously impressed by ‘incredible’ display from 25-year-old star against Wolves 

Tottenham Hotspur fans were delighted with new signing Richarlison's performance in their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, August 20. The Brazilian garnered great appreciation from fans on Twitter after he came on for Son Heung-min in the 76th minute.

Richarlison joined Spurs from Everton for a total fee of £60 million, making him the second most expensive signing in the club's history after Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman joined the north London side from Lyon in 2019 for £64 million.

Richarlison hasn't started a match yet for Tottenham but has been highly impressive in his substitute appearances against Chelsea and Wolves.

After coming on against Wolves, the Brazilian made two tackles, completed two of his three dribble attempts, and won four out of his six ground duels.

Post the match, Spurs fans heaped praise on Richarlison, with some even urging manager Antonio Conte to start him in their next match.

Here are some of their reactions:

🇮🇹 @thfcwiII Richarlison hasn’t done anything tangible for us yes but I’m absolutely in love with him Richarlison hasn’t done anything tangible for us yes but I’m absolutely in love with him 😭

Umir @umirf1 Richarlison’s absolutely incredible. Love him. Richarlison’s absolutely incredible. Love him.

s k i P P e r 🅲 🇮🇹 @skipperThfc Richarlison is so good....



He adds something different to what we already have... Richarlison is so good....He adds something different to what we already have...

EthanMuggers @EthanMuggers Sorry to all Everton fans. I now fully understand why you loved Richarlison so much and why you desperately wanted to keep him Sorry to all Everton fans. I now fully understand why you loved Richarlison so much and why you desperately wanted to keep him

G @CUTIROMER0 richarlison played 20mins and has been way more dangerous than son richarlison played 20mins and has been way more dangerous than son

lereko @whatevermasuku I've seen enough, Son should never start over Richarlison ever again I've seen enough, Son should never start over Richarlison ever again

🦖 @thfcsxn Sonny can hold bench Richarlison starts at forestSonny can hold bench Richarlison starts at forest 👍 Sonny can hold bench

Richarlison joined Spurs after a good spell with Everton, where he helped them narrowly avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

He scored 53 goals and provided 15 assists in 152 matches for the Toffees since joining them from Watford in 2018.

The Brazilian will now look to secure more game time at Tottenham with the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year.

Tottenham Hotspur get better of Wolverhampton Wanderers

In an early kick-off on Saturday, August 20, Antonio Conte's side looked sluggish in the first half as Wolves controlled the match well. They had 12 attempts on goal in the first half, as opposed to just one from the home side, but were unable to score.

Tottenham began the second half brilliantly, carving out multiple chances as Harry Kane hit the crossbar while Son Heung-min hit the post.

The goal came through a Son corner as Ivan Perisic flicked a near-post delivery for Kane to finish easily. Both teams made multiple attempts at each other's goals, but the match ended 1-0.

With a goal against Wolves, Kane has now scored the most goals in the Premier League for a single club with 185 goals. It was also his 250th goal for Spurs.

Incidentally, Antonio Conte's side have now taken seven points from three fixtures that they all lost last season. They beat Southampton and Wolves at home and drew against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to sit at the top of the table for now.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar