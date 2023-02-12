Tottenham Hotspur star out for rest of season in 'devastating' injury blow - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is set to be out for the rest of the season after tearing his knee ligaments against Leicester City. MRI scans of the player have confirmed the injury, and he will now miss the rest of the season.

The former Juventus midfielder joins Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon in the team's list of absentees. Bentancur has been a crucial player for Spurs this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 26 games.

Since joining the north London-based club in January last year, Bentancur has made 44 appearances for the Premier League side.

The 25-year-old had to be replaced in the 65th minute of Tottenham's devastating 4-1 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Bentancur had a nasty collision with Nampalys Mendy and required oxygen due to the excruciating pain.

The midfielder is one of Antonio Conte's team's best players, so it will be interesting to see how Spurs overcome the blow as they seek a top-four finish.

Jamie Carragher compares Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has been the Premier League's most outstanding manager this season. While Arsenal have failed to win their last two games, they remain atop the Premier League, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City (4t) after 21 games.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are fifth in the league and trail the Gunners by 12 points. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently said that Conte has failed to replicate the impact Arteta has had at Arsenal. He said at the Overlap show:

“I don’t think Conte could do what Arteta has done, or Klopp, almost build it every year and getting better. Conte, he wants to win right now, he’s impatient. That’s why he loses his head in press conferences.”

Spurs will now ahve to shift their attention from domestic competitions to the European circuit. They take on AC Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

