Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, according to a report in IBTimes. Giroud has found himself on the fringes of the first team with the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner ahead of him in Frank Lampard's pecking order.

Giroud, despite the lack of playing time, has been impressive when he has got the opportunity for the London side. As the above-mentioned report suggests, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho tried signing the former Arsenal star last January but was thwarted by Chelsea.

Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea for Tottenham Hotspur in January

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud scored an injury-time winner against Rennes last Tuesday, sealing qualification into the knock-out rounds for the Blues. The 32-year-old is viewed as an important member of the squad by manager Frank Lampard.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea

"He [Giroud] offers a lot for us and I keep saying it but the big schedule coming up and the way we play means I will rely on players. So thankfully for me he's a player that always keeps the right attitude if he's not playing regularly, and I know when I call upon him that he comes in as he did today. I think Oli knows how much I am happy with him. I hope he knows how much I rely on him," Lampard said.

However, with the Euros at the end of the current season, Olivier Giroud will be looking for regular game time to secure his starting berth for France. Didier Deschamps hinted in the last international break that the striker might need a move in January to ensure his selection for the tournament.

"Olivier Giroud knows it – the situation he’s in today cannot drag on forever. Before March he will have to find another situation than this one. It is for him to see, he will decide. But in terms of the France team, psychologically and physically for him, he has every interest in having playing time," Deschamps said.

"I hope that by January he will have more playing time. After that, he will stay [in the squad] or he won’t. He knows what I think about it, I told him, although I don’t forget what he can do and what he might be able to do again," he added.