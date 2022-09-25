Tottenham Hotspur want ex-Arsenal target if Harry Kane leaves: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring the signature of ex-Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic if Harry Kane leaves the club.

Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the north London side, with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich interested in adding the striker to their teams.

Kane has been Tottenham's main striker for a while now. Since making his senior debut for Spurs back in 2013, the Englishman has made 289 appearances for the club, scoring 189 goals and providing 48 assists.

He has won three Premier League top scorer awards for the north London-based side. However, the 29-year-old could be on his way out of the club, with several European giants interested in him.

Antonio Conte has identified Vlahovic, who currently plays for the Italian's former club Juventus, as a player who could fill the void if Kane leaves.

Vlahovic was linked with a move to Arsenal from Fiorentina during the January transfer window in 2022. However, he eventually made a move to Juventus for a fee of £62.8 million.

In 29 appearances for the Bianconeris, the Serbian has scored 13 goals and two assists. He possesses an overall stellar record in Serie A, scoring 55 goals and providing eight assists in 119 games.

Kane, meanwhile, has once again been instrumental for Tottenham so far this season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in nine games for the club.

Antonio Conte's team currently sit in third spot in the Premier League table, managing to score 17 points from seven league games.

Tottenham star Richarlison reveals reason behind joining the club despite interests from Chelsea and Arsenal

Richarlison completed a £52.2 million move from Everton to Tottenham during the summer transfer window. Despite Arsenal and Chelsea being interested in him, the Brazilian chose Spurs as his next club.

Richarlison has had an eventful beginning to his Tottenham career

While clarifying his reasoning behind the decision to GOAL, here's what the 25-year-old stated:

"I know Chelsea made an offer, and I believe Arsenal also contacted Everton to ask about my situation, but Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know? It’s as simple as that. Everton had to sell some players to avoid a Financial Fair Play problem, and the negotiations were very brief, to be honest."

He went on to add:

"I was on holiday in Brazil when I heard that Tottenham had made Everton an offer. I was happy because they are a huge team. Then it was all about the clubs negotiating a deal, and fortunately, everything went well. Antonio Conte called me during the negotiations and expressed how much he’d like to have me on board – that was vital for my decision."

