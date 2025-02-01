Tottenham interested in two Chelsea players ahead of deadline day - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing two Chelsea players ahead of January transfer deadline day. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their ranks for the second half of the season and have identified Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi as targets before the window slams shut on Monday, February 3.

According to TBR Football, the north London club has enquired about out-of-favour Blues attacker Nkunku. Ange Postecoglou's side has been looking to sign a striker in January but failed to land Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich respectively.

Kolo Mauni opted to join Italian side Juventus instead, while Tel has rejected an offer to join Tottenham despite the club agreeing to a £50 mullion deal with Bayern Munich. This has forced the club to now consider other options such as Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester City's James McAtee, Soutampton's Tyler Dibling, and Christopher Nkunku.

Nkuku, 27, has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks. The Frenchman has failed to secure regular game time with the Blues since his reported £52 million move from RB Leipzig in 2023. This season, he has played a peripheral in Enzo Maresca's setup, managing just two starts from 19 league appearances. Most of Nkunku's.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also reports that Tottenham have approached Chelsea for defender Axel Disasi. The side is eager to rope in a new central defender following a knee injury to Radu Dragusin in their Europa League clash with Swedish side Elfsborg on Thursday (January 31).

Disasi has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Aston Villa over a loan move, but will now be forced to choose between a move to Villa Park or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing former Chelsea defender - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur has also shown interest in signing former Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Lilywhites have been forced to bring in at least one defender after Radu Dragusin's perceived serious knee injury.

They have now begun negotiations with AC Milan over a deal for the England international.

Tomori, a Cobham graduate, represented Chelsea between 2019 and 2020. He made 27 appearances for the Blues, recording two goals and an assist before joining AC Milan on a half-season loan in January 2021 with an option to buy. The 27-year-old went on to sign permanently with the Rossoneri later that summer.

