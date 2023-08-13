Tottenham name club's new #10 a day after Harry Kane seals Bayern Munich move

James Maddison has been presented with the number 10 jersey following Harry Kane's departure from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 30-year-old striker first got his hands on the jersey in the 2015-16 campaign. After managing to attain legendary status at Spurs, Kane decided to join Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £100 million (via talkSPORT).

The England international scored 280 goals from 435 appearances across all competitions. He won the Golden Boot thrice but failed to win major trophies during his 11-year-long stay at his boyhood club.

A club statement about the team's new number 10 read:

"We can confirm that James Maddison will wear the number 10 shirt moving forward."

The former Leicester City midfielder will be taking over the kit number after completing his move to north London this summer. Spurs paid a reported fee of €46.3 million to acquire Maddison's services.

The 26-year-old's move back to the Premier League was on the cards after Leceister suffered relegation from the English football's top-tier last season. The club finished 18th in the league, two points behind Everton, who managed to survive the drop.

Maddison made 203 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 55 goals and providing 41 assists across all competitions. He won the FA Cup in 2021 with his former club.

Paul Merson claims Tottenham Hotspur will finish in bottom half after Harry Kane exit

Harry Kane playing for Tottenham Hotspur (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Paul Merson stated Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the bottom half if Harry Kane departs the club. Since making the statement, Kane completed a move to German giants Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £100 million (via talkSPORT).

The former Arsenal man is worried about goals drying up in the 30-year-old's absence. Speaking to Sky Sports on the effect of Kane's departure, he said (via Sports Lens):

"Kane scored 30 goals last season and Spurs finished nowhere near. You feel sorry for Ange Postecoglou, but you’re talking about a team who might, might, get in the top four if he stays, then a team who doesn’t get in the top half if he leaves."

Goals would certainly be a worry given Son Heung-min and Richarlison's poor form run of form in the 2022-23 campaign. Son managed 10 goals in 36 league appearances last season while the latter registered just one in 27 outings.