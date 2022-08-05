Tottenham owner in Barcelona as rumors regarding two players gain traction: Reports 

The British tycoon and majority owner of Tottenham Hotspur, Joe Lewis, is understood to have arrived in Barcelona. The two clubs are believed to hold an interest in each other's players, namely Sergio Reguilon and Memphis Depay.

Whether Lewis is in the Catalan capital to spark conversations for a swap or to convince Depay of their project remains unclear. However, Barca Blaugranes have confirmed that the Tottenham owner's yacht has been spotted in Barcelona at Port Veil.

Both Reguilon and Depay are in similar situations at their respective clubs. Xavi Hernandez considers the Dutch international surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou and is more than happy to part ways with him. Meanwhile, Antonio Conte left the 25-year-old Spanish fullback out of Tottenham's pre-season tour of South Korea.

The Blaugrana's need for a left-back is not hidden from anyone. Jordi Alba is their only reliable option at the position and at age 33, his efficiency certainly becomes an issue. Hence, a swoop for Reguilon makes complete sense for Xavi.

However, the Tottenham left-back has not been shy about supporting his former side, Real Madrid, even after moving to England. His love for Los Blancos could create some problems in getting a transfer to Barcelona. As per Mundo Deportivo, his agent, Kia Joorabchian, has been making calls and trying to get his client a transfer to the Camp Nou.

Tottenham fell short of paying Barcelona outcast's asking price

The Lilywhites might be keen on signing Memphis Depay, but won't want to overpay the Catalan club. He has one year left on his current contract and with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati's return, he will fall further down the pecking order.

A couple of weeks ago, Tottenham tabled a €17 million offer for the 28-year-old, which was short of Barcelona's €20 million asking price, as per SPORT. Furthermore, Depay, who did not have a great experience playing for Manchester United, is not convinced about a return to England.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs interested in each other's assets can find a middle ground before the transfer window concludes.

