Tottenham receive huge triple injury boost ahead of crucial North London derby against Arsenal 

Tottenham Hotspur could see three first-team players return to action when they host arch-rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, January 15.

The two sides have had very different seasons so far, with the Gunners currently at the top of the league table with a five-point lead over Manchester City. Spurs, meanwhile, are fifth, 11 points behind Mikel Arteta's side, who have a game in hand.

They will look to close that gap when the two teams face each other on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Antonio Conte's side have received a major boost ahead of the game in terms of injuries as well.

Yves Bissouma picked up an injury during a warmup before their 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the third round of the FA Cup. Assistant manager Christian Stellini confirmed that it was a precautionary measure and the midfielder will be fit to feature in the north London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial There has been a change to today’s team…



Yves Bissouma is replaced by Oliver Skipp and Romaine Mundle is now on the bench. There has been a change to today’s team…Yves Bissouma is replaced by Oliver Skipp and Romaine Mundle is now on the bench. ⚠️ There has been a change to today’s team…Yves Bissouma is replaced by Oliver Skipp and Romaine Mundle is now on the bench.

Another big boost for Spurs ahead of the game is a potential return for Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. The former is likely to feature against Arsenal while the latter could also be in action, at least off the bench.

Kulusevski picked up an injury during Tottenham's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League on January 1. Bentancur, meanwhile, has been out of action since picking up an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Uruguay.

A big miss for Spurs would be Richarlison, who also suffered an injury at the World Cup. He is not expected to return in time for the derby.

Christian Stellini speaks on Tottenham's upcoming clash against Arsenal

While speaking to the media after Tottenham's win over Portsmouth, Stellini shared his thoughts on facing Arsenal on Sunday.

He said (via Mirror):

"Yeah, I think we arrive in a good moment, in a good mood for this type of game. It is a north London derby, so nothing to say. It is an important game and we have the team to play this type of game."

Tottenham drew against Brentford and then lost to Aston Villa in their two games after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup. However, they bounced back well to beat Crystal Palace 4-0 in the Premier League before seeing off Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup.

Arsenal, meanwhile, beat West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion before playing out a goalless draw against Newcastle United, all in the league.

The Gunners are set to face Oxford United away in the third round of the FA Cup on January 9 before getting set for the north London derby.

Poll : 0 votes