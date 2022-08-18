Tottenham's Cristian Romero likes tweet suggesting Chelsea defender's 'kick' in London derby led to injury

Cristian Romero has liked a tweet from journalist Gaston Edul suggesting that he picked up an injury due to Marc Cucurella's 'kick' in the Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur game on August 14.

Football.London had earlier reported that Romero had suffered a muscle injury and was set to be out of action for three to four weeks.

However, Edul later tweeted that it wasn't a muscle injury and the Argentine will be back in training soon. He wrote:

"Rectification of information that emerged in England: Cuti Romero does NOT have a muscle injury. It was a blow product of this kick from Cucurella. He will be back sooner than expected. It arrives perfectly to the FIFA date of September."

During Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Cucurella was tackled by Romero in the ninth minute. The new Chelsea full-back appears to have stomped on the Argentine's knee in the process.

Losing Romero would come as a big blow for Spurs as he has arguably been their best defender since joining from Atalanta last summer. He played 30 matches across all competitions last season as he often struggled with injuries.

The 2020-21 'Serie A Defender of the Year' joined Spurs on loan with an option to buy. However, his contract had a few clauses that could turn his buy option into a mandatory one. As per Football.London, Tottenham will soon make his move permanent for £42.5 million.

Tottenham winger Son Heung-Min suffers racial abuse; Chelsea investigating

During the London derby, a Chelsea fan was spotted making a racial gesture at Spurs winger Son Heung-Min.

While Son went on to take a corner in the second half at the Shed End, the fan could be seen making a disgusting gesture at the South Korean.

As per The Athletic, the Blues are investigating the issue. Spurs and the Metropolitan Police are yet to comment on the same.

