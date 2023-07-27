Tottenham set to launch move for Chelsea target after Blues fail with opening bid: Reports

French club Montpellier have rejected Chelsea's initial bid for the 20-year-old forward Elye Wahi, which was in the range of €25 million. Following this, Tottenham Hotspur are set to make their initial offer for the French international.

Club president Laurent Nicollin expressed dissatisfaction with Chelsea's offer, stating that it fell short of their expectations for the young talent who netted an impressive 19 goals last season. This rejection has opened the door for Tottenham Hotspur to enter the fray.

The London club sees Wahi as a potential replacement for star striker Harry Kane. The England striker has garnered interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

The race to secure Wahi's services is heating up, with other clubs beyond the two London giants also preparing their bids. The France U21 international's departure from Montpellier appears increasingly likely this summer, given his outstanding breakout season with the club.

Chelsea made an opening bid of around £21.5 million, including add-ons. However, this offer has been rejected by Montpellier, who reportedly value Wahi closer to £30 million. The Blues are keen to finalize the deal but must raise their bid significantly to strike an agreement with the French club.

In a potential scenario where the Blues manages to secure Elye Wahi's signing, they plan to develop the young further. The club intends to loan him back to France for the 2023/24 season, with Strasbourg being considered the preferred destination for his loan spell.

As the negotiations unfold, all eyes are on the two London clubs vying for Wahi's services. The highly-coveted striker's future remains uncertain, and fans await eagerly to see which Premier League club will emerge triumphant in the race to sign the talented Frenchman.

Montpellier rejects Chelsea's verbal bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Elye Wahi, holding out for £30 million

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin has revealed that Chelsea's initial verbal bid for striker Elye Wahi did not meet the French club's expectations.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, the London club offered £21.5 million, including add-ons. However, Montpellier are holding out for a higher fee of around £30 million.

Chelsea Dodgers @TheBlueDodger Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin said on Wednesday of Chelsea's verbal bid for Elye Wahi: "The amount proposed was not up to our expectations."



Chelsea's offer was £21.5 million, including add-ons, but Montpellier want closer to £30 million.



#CFC



(@RyanTaylorSport) Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin said on Wednesday of Chelsea's verbal bid for Elye Wahi: "The amount proposed was not up to our expectations."Chelsea's offer was £21.5 million, including add-ons, but Montpellier want closer to £30 million.(@RyanTaylorSport) pic.twitter.com/oLR5Gd1E6u

Elye Wahi's impressive performances last season have attracted interest from top European clubs, with Chelsea keen to secure the highly-rated forward. However, after the Blues' initial bid was rejected, their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are all set to match Montpellier's demand.

The 20-year-old French talent's breakout season has put him in high demand, and Montpellier is determined to receive a fair price for their prized asset. As the transfer window progresses, the two clubs must find common ground to strike a deal for the promising striker.