Tottenham set to move for €40 million star who rejected chance to join Arsenal - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to bolster their attacking options and have set sights on Canada international striker Jonathan David. The 23-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Ligue 1 champions Lille, is valued at €40 million, according to reports from Fichajes.

David has been linked with moves to both Arsenal and Chelsea but rejected the opportunity to move to the Premier League, as per football.london. However, Tottenham, searching for a quality replacement for Harry Kane, believe David could be the ideal alternative.

Richarlison, brought in to help shoulder the scoring burden, has struggled to replicate the Englishman's prowess, leaving Tottenham heavily reliant on Son Heung-min for goals.

David has already showcased his goalscoring prowess in the French league, netting an impressive 26 goals across all competitions in the previous season.

At €40 million, David's potential acquisition could be a bargain in the long run. With his undeniable talent, there's room for further development and growth under the right guidance and experience.

Tottenham are experiencing a resurgence this season and are currently sitting atop the Premier League table. Adding David during the campaign's second half could bolster their title ambitions and provide the spark needed to mount a serious challenge.

This move could transform their attacking dynamics and solidify their standing among the best teams of of English football.

Jack Grealish gives honest verdict on Tottenham Hotspur and manager Ange Postecoglou

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has lauded Tottenham Hotspur's exceptional start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, praising their manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Lilywhites currently hold the top spot in the league, perched two points above Manchester City, who recently suffered consecutive league defeats to Wolves and Arsenal. Despite criticism for their early fixtures against the bottom four teams, Spurs secured seven out of nine possible points against rivals Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Grealish, known for his candidness, couldn't help but compliment Postecoglou's impact on the Spurs. He said via (football.london):

"I think they’ve been brilliant to start the season the way they have and the football that they’re playing. I think they’ve been brilliant."