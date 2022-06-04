Tottenham star escapes 3 a.m. armed robbery attempt and 26 gunshots

Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal was involved in a horror incident as an attempted robbery soon developed into a gunfight. The Brazilian has been enjoying a vacation in his native before he begins preparations for the new season. However, in the early hours of Friday morning, he encountered a frightening experience.

O Liberal reported that the Tottenham right-back left a nightclub in Sao Paulo after partying with friends and family until 3 a.m. in the morning and was taking photos with an off-duty police officer. Emerson was then approached by a man armed with a gun who asked him to hand over his belongings.

The officer spotted the thief and drew his gun to open fire with multiple shots exchanged. It is being reported that at least 26 gunshots were fired in the altercation, of which one hit the assailant, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Although his watch and chain were taken, the Tottenham star fortunately escaped the incident unharmed.

Understandably, being on the receiving end of such a harrowing experience has shaken up the 23-year old. After the incident, Emerson was taken to the police station where he told the authorities he was fine. The Brazilian said:

"It was a complicated moment, but for now I'll take a rest and after that I'll speak again."

The Tottenham defender's father, Emerson de Souza, was taken aback by the incident. He told Globo Esporte:

"I was celebrating and on the way out, this whole affair happened, which was very bad. A horror scene indeed. I don't wish that on anyone."

He further provided more clarity on how the scenario unfolded, saying:

"He [the policeman] went, as usual, with Royal to the car and when he realised there was a robbery and the criminal was pointing the gun at Emerson, at the time the criminal got distracted, the policeman started to exchange shots with him. It all happened very fast, there were probably 20 shots."

The 23-year old has made 44 appearances for Antonio Conte's side this season across all competitions. He has looked fragile defensively on multiple occasions, but will hope that his adjustment period in the Premier League is over and that he can start delivering consistent performances.

Antonio Conte reunited with Ivan Perisic at Tottenham Hotspur

The Lilywhites announced their first signing of the summer transfer window by welcoming Croatian superstar Ivan Perisic. The 33-year old joins on a free transfer from Inter Milan and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the north London club.

Conte and Perisic paired up to help the Nerazzurri to the 2020-21 Serie A title. The Croatia international has joined the north London club after a very productive season in Italy. He ended the 2021-22 campaign with 10 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances across competitions.

