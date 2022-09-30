Tottenham star spent £800,000 on trying to become a better footballer as details of expenditure including special commissioned scouting report on PSG man revealed: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal has spent nearly £1 million in recovery and other aspects in a bid to become a better player. The player has spent an amount of £800,000 on a scouting report of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi, an oxygen chamber and a neuroscientist.

Royal arrived at the north London-based club from Barcelona at the start of last season for a fee of €25 million. However, he has flattered to deceive Spurs' supporters and Antonio Conte during his first season at the club. The lack of attacking threat the player possesses was the main issue with them.

The player is determined to prove his worth as a Spurs player and hence has taken an immense initiative to improve himself.

Royal ordered scouting reports of Moroccan full-back Hakimi, who flourished in the right-back role during his time at Inter Milan under Conte. After the player's departure for PSG last season, Conte planned to bring in Royal as his replacement.

While that move didn't materialize, the duo met each other at Tottenham. However, it looked like the club might part ways with the player after a lackluster first season. However, he has started eight out of nine matches for Tottenham so far this campaign.

Apart from Hakimi's scouting report, he has acquired an oxygen chamber that helps in his recovery. The player has also hired a neuroscientist in a bid to help him cope up with the immense pressure of playing in the Premier League.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr. Fabiano de Abreu Agrela, Royal's neuroscientist, recently said:

"He [Royal] is willing to do what it takes to give and be at his best. It's not easy for a player to leave a type of culture and expectations and go to the fastest and most demanding league on the planet. This adaptation plays with the mind."

The Brazilian has played 50 matches for the north London side, contributing one goal and two assists.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte urged authorities to permanently ban fan who threw banana at Richarlison

Tottenham star Richarlison in action for Brazil

Tottenham forward Richarlsion was subject to racial abuse during Brazil's 5-1 win against Tunisia in a friendly as a fan threw a banana at the forward. Antonio Conte called for strict action against the fan, as he told Sky Sports (via Caught Offside):

“What happened is incredible, because in 2022 to witness this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody. I hope this person can be banned from football for the rest of their life but then it is a situation that is very disappointing to make a comment about this.”

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton earlier this summer for an initial fee of £50 million. He has registered two goals and two assists in eight matches so far.

