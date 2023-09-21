Tottenham star splits with agent after failing to secure move away from London club 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly parted ways with agent Pinzi Zahavi after the latter failed to secure him a move away from north London.

According to Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, the person to replace Zahavi as the 28-year-old midfielder's representative remains unclear. Confirming the split, the player told the aforementioned publication (via Sport Witness):

"I can confirm that the agreement has expired for both parties and that we are on good terms. But my focus is on the daily work effort, so it doesn’t matter to me and therefore I don’t want to go into this matter further.”

As per reports, Hojbjerg attracted interest from several clubs, including Spurs' Premier League rivals Manchester United and La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the summer. However, a move never materialized, leaving the midfielder in north London for another campaign.

New manager Ange Postecoglou sees the former Bayern Munich star as a squad player at Tottenham Hotspur. So far, he's made four appearances in the Premier League, all of which have been off the bench.

Hojbjerg joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £15 million. Since his transfer to Tottenham, the central midfielder has managed 150 appearances, bagging 10 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.

"If you want to change, you have to change"- Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou on removing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from leadership group

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for Tottenham Hotspur (via Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou decided to exclude the experienced Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from his leadership group before the start of the season. He named South Korea international Heung-min Son as captain following Harry Kane's departure while Cristian Romero and summer signing James Maddison were chosen as vice-captains.

Hojbjerg, who previously formed a part of the leadership team, is seemingly set for a season with fewer minutes on the pitch. The midfielder started 35 Premier League matches for Spurs last year.

When asked about the Denmark international's removal from the leadership group, Postecoglou said (via Evening Standard):

"I get that people want to read into that [decision] but if you want to change, you have to change. You can’t keep doing everything the same and expect a different outcome. It’s pretty obvious. I’ve always done that wherever I’ve done."

"Unless I change things, personnel or staff, or manner of playing, then what am I doing? I’m definitely not that arrogant to think that just me walking in is going to give us success."

The north London outfit have started the season well and are second in the league standings. Spurs have won four fixtures in the English top flight after managing a 1-1 draw against Brentford in their opening match.