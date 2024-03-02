Tottenham target has Arsenal tattoo on his arm, has previously stated that he's a massive fan of the Gunners - Reports

Danish football star Morten Hjulmand, who has a tattoo of Arsenal's crest on his right shoulder, is reportedly on the transfer radar of their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a recent report by RECORD, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder is a top transfer target for Spurs in the summer window. Tottenham are keen to sign a reliable replacement for the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg as both midfielders can potentially leave the club at the end of the season.

Morten Hjulmand currently plays for Portuguese side Sporting CP, whom he joined from Leece in August 2023 for a reported transfer fee of €18 million. Since then, Hjulmand has made 35 appearances for Sporting across competitions, bagging two goals and four assists.

Following his stellar performance, Tottenham have shown interest in signing the Dane. However, Hjulmand is a fan of Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal. He also has a tattoo of the Gunners crest on his right shoulder. Moreover, he has previously admitted that he's a huge Arsenal fan.

"When I started watching football, Arsenal had a fantastic team and Patrick Vieira was the captain and played in midfield. He was and is a great inspiration for me," he said (via One Football).

“My father had supported Arsenal for many years, and we started watching the games when we were younger. Thierry Henry was also an incredible player to watch,” Hjulmand added.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 47 points from 25 games. They'll next host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

Tottenham Hotspur suffer huge blow in pursuit of English defender: Reports

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of signing Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. As per the Daily Mail, the English midfielder, who has been an academy product of Chelsea, is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge.

To replace the likes of Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, Spurs were looking at Gallagher as a potential candidate. However, the 24-year-old has been playing a crucial role for the Blues in the ongoing season. In the absence of Reece James, Gallagher has also taken the captain's armband for Chelsea.

However, according to the aforementioned report, Mauricio Pochettino's side can still force out Gallagher in the summer transfer window with the motive of raising funds.

The Englishman, who has bagged four goals and six assists in 35 appearances this season, will also enter the final year of his contract with the Blues in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here