Tottenham urged to abandon move for Chelsea target

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has urged Tottenham Hotspur to withdraw their interest in Chelsea transfer target Jordan Pickford. This comes after reports that Hugo Lloris' Tottenham career could end before his contract expires in 2024.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said:

"I would take Lloris over Pickford. I think he is a good keeper. He will not want to give up the number one spot."

"Whether Pickford would want to go there and challenge him. Pickford has got to pick a new club and one where he is going to be number one. He’s certainly good enough and has shown he can perform in huge games."

"I do not think Pickford would want to go and be a bit-part player. Lloris has done too much wrong to get dropped."

Everton goalkeeper Pickford has 18 months left on his contract at Goodison Park and a move to a bigger club could be on the cards for the shot-stopper, who had a great 2022 World Cup.

Lloris, on the other hand, captained France to the final of the World Cup where they lost to Argentina on penalties. Tottenham also have Fraser Forster on their books, who they signed as a free agent from Southampton.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as their two shot-stopping options. Chelsea believe that despite his recent good form, Kepa is still a player that has to be replaced. Mendy, on the other hand, has struggled to recreate his Champions League winning form this season.

This has led to the Blues showing interest in Pickford as manager Graham Potter likes his goalkeepers to be comfortable with the ball at their feet.

Chelsea ahead of Tottenham in race for wing-back

Dumfries is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race over teams like Tottenham and Manchester United to secure the signing of Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries, according to sources. Dumfries, who played a starring role as the Netherlands reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, is seen as one of the best wing-backs in Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter”, tells Denzel Dumfries tells @David_Ornstein on Chelsea links: “Of course it’s a big compliment to be linked with Chelsea, but playing for Inter it’s big compliment too”.“Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter”, tells @TheAthleticFC Denzel Dumfries tells @David_Ornstein on Chelsea links: “Of course it’s a big compliment to be linked with Chelsea, but playing for Inter it’s big compliment too”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“Chelsea move in January? I’m focused on nothing else but national team and Inter”, tells @TheAthleticFC. https://t.co/WHBeklqjAI

The Blues look at him as a secondary option to Reece James, and Antonio Conte is also very interested in bringing the Dutchman to North London. Manchester United and Arsenal have also shown interest in the 26-year-old.

Dumfries has been a solid presence for Inter this season, getting two goals and 3 assists in 20 appearances this season. He scored one goal and set up two more for the Oranje in the World Cup.

