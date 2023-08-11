Tottenham want to renegotiate after agreeing deal to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, block star from flying to Germany - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to renegotiate their deal for Harry Kane's sale to Bayern Munich.

The English striker underwent weeks of uncertainty as the Bavarian giants negotiated with Spurs CEO Daniel Levy over a fee that would suffice the sale.

With Kane having less than 12 months left on his contract, Bayern initially attempted to lowball their offer. However, Levy stuck to his guns and it was reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic that the two sides had agreed to a deal north of £100 million for the player.

Later, the reports claimed that Spurs were set to receive £100m upfront with another £20m in bonuses for Kane, who would be signing a four-year contract with Bayern.

With the player set to fly to Germany today, new reports from Sky Sports are claiming that Spurs are unhappy with the terms of the deal and want to renegotiate his final fee.

Kane is reportedly (as per Fabrizio Romano) at the airport with his agents, awaiting approval from Levy, who is curently in the United States and on a different time zone.

Should Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

The England captain has been a phenomenal servant for Spurs since joining the club back in 2004 as a youth player. He made his professional debut in 2009 and has since gone on to become the club's top scorer. Overall, he has netted 280 goals and laid down 65 assists in 435 games.

However, despite his individual brilliance, Tottenham have been unable to give him enough support to win silverware. With the player now 30 years old and having only 12 months left on his contract, his desire to seek new pastures is natural.

As one of the best strikers in the world, he deserves to play in a team that is constantly vying for and winning trophies. Spurs, despite their brilliance with a limited budget, have not yet been able to prove themselves as major trophy winners.