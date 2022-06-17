Tottenham willing to table mega offer for Inter Milan superstar - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be lining up a club-record move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has previously worked with Martinez during a successful two-year spell at the San Siro, which included winning the Scudetto in 2020-21. The Italian is determined to challenge for major silverware next season with the Lilywhites and is therefore instigating a move for the Argentine.

Tuttomercatoweb reported that Tottenham have been following the Inter Milan marksman for a few months now. The Premier League side are expected to get in touch with the Serie A giants to get more clarity on the terms on which the transfer can go through.

Martinez is valued at €75 million and has four years left on his Nerazzurri contract. Hence, Tottenham will have to fork out a club-record fee to get this transfer over the line.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are working on deals for Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. The former will join as a free agent and the latter's loan deal is being discussed with Chelsea, although negotiations are still up in the air.

With the potential arrival of Lukaku and Dybala, Martinez is looking to continue at the San Siro, as reported by Alfredo Pedulla. However, Tottenham will try their bit to force a transfer by tabling a bumper offer reportedly worth in excess of €90 million.

Tuttomercatoweb also suggests that the Nerazzurri are willing to sell Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar in order to generate funds, which could make Spurs' attempt to sign Martinez more difficult. But an offer worth the reported amount can surely twist their arm.

Conte reunited with former Inter Milan star at Tottenham

Whether the fiesty Italian is able to bring Martinez to north London or not, he has secured one of the Serie A side's gems already by signing Ivan Perisic. The Croatian has joined the Lilywhites as a free agent on the back of a successful season with the Nerazurri.

He contributed 10 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances across competitions in 2021-22 season for Inter. Conte will be looking to use him in a wing-back position at Spurs to supply abundant deliveries into the box for Harry Kane.

