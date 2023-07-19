"Touch of class" "Top bloke" - Fans hail Jack Grealish as he donates sizable sum to help save 20-year-old Birmingham Fan fighting for his life

Jack Grealish made a £5,000 donation to help Birmingham fan Dylan, who is currently fighting for his life and is in the need of a clinical trial. Fans on Twitter hailed the attacker for his notable contribution to the campaign.

Birmingham City took to social media to make fans aware of the situation and posted a link for them to help the fan financially. The club wrote:

"Blues supporter Dylan, 20, is currently fighting for his life, with his best chance of survival being a clinical trial in the U.S. Due to his life expectancy, he has just weeks to hit his target. Any help Bluenoses can give to Dylan could save his life."

A screenshot has since emerged on social media, showing that Grealish donated a sizable sum to help the young fan.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Jack Grealish is a top bloke. Dylan, you’ve got this!"

Another commented:

"Touch of class this by Jack Grealish."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Grealish donated a huge sum to help a young struggling fan:

Grealish impressed fans with his action

Some more reactions on the matter

More fans reacted to Grealish

Pundit said Arsenal would have signed Jack Grealish instead of Nicolas Pepe if Mikel Arteta was the manager

Since Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe back in 2019, the Frenchman failed to excel at the Emirates club. The Frenchman scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 112 matches for the Emirates club.

Pepe spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at OGC Nice. Kevin Campbell has now said that the Gunners would have signed Grealish instead if Arteta was the manager at the point of Pepe's signing. He said (via HITC):

“Maybe he wouldn’t have signed him because of what Mikel Arteta looks for in players, maybe we wouldn’t have signed him. Maybe we would have signed someone like Jack Grealish. That’s the difference. But if Arteta was his first manager, then Nicolas Pepe would have had to do a lot more of that work he was trying to do just as he left when he was on loan and to get his game together."

He added:

“I don’t think he worked at his game enough or the transition from France to England didn’t come quick enough. He has got unbelievable ability and he helped Arsenal win an FA Cup under Mikel Arteta. His inconsistencies worked against him. Talent-wise, we know he has incredible talent.”

Grealish went on to sign for Manchester City in 2021. He enjoyed a massively successful campaign in 2022-23, winning the treble with Pep Guardiola's team. Pepe, meanwhile, has become an outcast at Arsenal.