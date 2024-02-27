"Touched, proud and grateful" - Sergio Ramos sends heartfelt message to Real Madrid fans after Sevilla's 1-0 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu

Sevilla defender and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos sent a touching message to Los Blancos fans after his side's 1-0 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday night (February 26).

In a post on X, the Spaniard stated that he was grateful for the support he received during the La Liga clash.

Ramos tweeted:

"An unfortunate result because the team gave everything. We have to keep working like this and remain determined and united. Thank you, Bernabéu, for the love received. Touched, proud and grateful."

Expand Tweet

It was a tough loss for the visitors following a compelling match with the league leaders. Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland put in a strong performance, pulling off multiple saves. However, he was finally beaten in the 81st minute by a stunning long-range effort from Luka Modric as Real Madrid eked out a 1-0 win.

Ramos began his career at Sevilla before making a move to Los Blancos in 2005. He eventually established himself as a legend at the capital club, making 671 appearances across competitions, and registering 101 goals and 40 assists. In his 16-year spell with Real Madrid, he lifted the Champions League four times, the La Liga title five times, and the Copa del Rey twice, among other honors.

He was with the Spanish giants until 2021 before joining Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal. Ramos then rejoined his boyhood club Sevilla last summer. He has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, scoring five goals and setting up one more.

Real Madrid reach agreement on terms with Bundesliga star: Reports

Davies could be on the move to the Spanish capital.

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid over a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu. According to The Athletic, the Spanish giants have been in contact with the Canadian's camp for a while and have finally reached a deal.

The 23-year-old's current contract with Bayern is set to expire in 2024. Thus, the agreement could see the left-back join Real Madrid in 2024 or 2025. The report claims that Los Blancos could now secure his services in two ways. The La Liga outfit could either make a move for Davies this summer by paying a transfer fee or wait until 2025 and land him on a free transfer.

Real Madrid currently have Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as options at left-back. While the Frenchman has struggled with injuries throughout his spell at the capital, Garcia has struggled to impress. Thus, the addition of Davies could solve a massive issue for the La Liga leaders.