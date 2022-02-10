"It’s tough to keep putting him in the team" - Kleberson believes Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick should drop 28-year-old star 'for now'

Manchester United visited Burnley on Tuesday evening in what many expected to be a routine win for the Red Devils in the Premier League, with their place in the table's top four on the line. However, the visitors could only muster a solitary point from a 1-1 draw which, coupled with West Ham's 1-0 win against Watford, saw the Red Devils drop into 5th, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur close on their heels.

Although Paul Pogba scored his first league goal in over a year, Burnley came back from behind when Jay Rodriguez found the back of the net shortly after half time. Harry Maguire, in particular, was terribly sloppy in the build-up to the conceded goal and has received plenty of criticism for it.

United Peoples TV @UnitedPeoplesTV Not sure about you but I'm starting to lose patience with Harry Maguire. Not sure about you but I'm starting to lose patience with Harry Maguire.

Former Manchester United star Jose Kleberson was among the 28-year-old's critics and believes Manchester United look 'far more assured' without Harry Maguire than they do with him. Kleberson is of the opinion that although the England international is 'an excellent player', he has struggled this season and could do with some time off to take a step back and analyze for possible improvements. Speaking to Paddy Power (via talkSPORT), Kleberson said:

“Manchester United look far more assured with Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof at the back, rather than Harry Maguire.

“Harry Maguire is an excellent player and a very experienced one. He organizes the back line well but has had a tough time this season in the Premier League, particularly in one-vs-one situations and where he has been short of pace. Speed really troubles him.

“By taking a step back out of the team, he will understand how he can improve by seeing what it is that he needs to get better at, and how he can play better with the other players around him.

He further added that manager Ralf Rangnick should consider dropping the English defender sooner or later, but backs the 28-year-old to return before the end of the season. He said:

“He will have an opportunity to come back into the first team. But at the moment, it’s tough to keep putting him in the team and letting opponents take advantage.

“A lot of people have given plenty of thoughts on Harry Maguire recently. It would be a smart move from Ralf Rangnick to take him out for now, but he’ll be back and finish the season off in the team.”

Jose Kleberson believes Manchester United should replace Harry Maguire with Matthijs de Ligt

The Red Devils have been told to sign defensive reinforcements

Jose Kleberson believes Maguire is a 'great player and leader' but 'needs help defending'. The 42-year-old further stated that the Red Devils should look to sign reinforcements for the centre-back position. He claimed that someone like Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt would be an ideal fit.

“Manchester United need to make some signings at the centre back position to replace Harry Maguire. He’s a great player and leader, but there are too many moments that he just doesn’t perform, particularly when he’s one-on-one, or up against pacey players. He needs help defending," Kleberson said.

“They need someone faster, stronger in the air, that can anticipate what will happen and that will be able to stop counter attacks.

Also Read Article Continues below

“I like Matthijs de Ligt, Manchester United tried to bring him in a few years ago, but it didn’t quite work out. Manchester United need a player like him. They need to get someone in there to do a better job,” he added.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh