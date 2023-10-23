"Tough weeks ahead of him" - Virgil van Dijk sends emotional message to Liverpool star amid lengthy injury layoff

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk sent a message to teammate Andrew Robertson, who is set to undergo after picking up a shoulder injury.

The Scotland skipper dislocated his shoulder during the team's 2-0 loss to Spain on October 12. He then missed the Reds' 2-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton on Saturday (October 21).

Before the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp clarified that the full-back needed surgery, which is set to keep Robertson out for the next three months. The German tactician said before his side's last match (via Goal):

"I think the decision will go towards surgery. A little chance we can try without but all experts say surgery will be the best for the long term and that means he's out for a while. We don't know exactly how long."

After the win over Everton, Van Dijk said that the team was behind Robertson to help him through the process of recovery. He said about the left-back, with whom he has shared the pitch in 201 matches and has five joint goal contributions (via Liverpool Echo):

"I spoke to him when it happened. I’m gutted for him. It’s not nice to have an injury that is bad, the shoulder is hard work. there’s so much work to go through but we are here to support him all the way through and he will be fine. Tough weeks ahead of him."

Up until the 29-year-old picked up this injury, he started every single Premier League match for the Reds, bagging a goal in eight appearances.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk points out reason for Merseyside derby win

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk claimed that the Reds' ability to remain calm even with the game poised at 0-0 helped them secure the win against Everton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were helped by Ashley Young's sending-off for a second bookable offence in the 37th minute of the match. Eventually, Liverpool broke through when Mohamed Salah scored from the spot in the 75th minute. He then doubled the Reds' lead, scoring in the seventh minute of injury time.

Pointing out this quality of his side, Van Dijk said (via Liverpool Echo):

"We shouldn’t panic [at 0-0], we have the quality that whatever happens in the game, 1-0 down or in the last couple of minutes still 0-0, chasing for the winner, we have to be calm and that’s a sign of a great team because we have players that can make a difference. Today we did that very well."

After the aforementioned win, Klopp's side are placed third on the Premier League table, having racked up 20 points in nine matches. They next face Nottingham Forest at home in the league on Sunday, October 29.