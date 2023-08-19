Toulouse 1-1 PSG: Player Ratings as Luis Enrique's men fail to win once again | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) winless streak in Ligue 1 continued after a 1-1 draw against Toulouse on Saturday, August 19.

Toulouse looked to break a dreadful streak against Les Parisiens, having lost the past seven games in a row against the defending champions.

PSG, on the other hand, looked to avoid going winless for the first two games of the season for the first time since the 2020-21 season. Manager Luis Enrique had a bit of an injury crisis on his hands, with the likes of Juan Bernat, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes out due to injury. Kylian Mbappe made the bench after a tumultuous transfer window.

The game started out as a bit of a dull affair, with PSG controlling the ball but failing to produce notable chances. The first of them fell to Goncalo Ramos who should have found the back of the net from inside the box.

Toulouse then had a chance of their own, with Mikkel Desler firing over the bar before Kang-in Lee hit the side netting.

The second half saw the introductions of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Mbappe had an instant impact, winning a penalty before scoring the spot-kick to give his side the lead.

PSG continued to create chances but were unable to add to the score-sheet.

They were made to pay late in the game when Achraf Hakimi fouled Zakaria Aboukhlal in the box. The Toulouse forward stepped up and scored the penalty to level the scores.

Luis Enrique's men are still without a win in Ligue 1, opening with two draws. Here are the player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

The Italian was untroubled for most of the game. He was unable to save the penalty and earned a yellow beforehand for dissent.

Achraf Hakimi - 6/10

Hakimi had a mediocre outing. He ended up giving away the foul in the box that resulted in the penalty.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

A solid outing for Marquinhos in central defense, looking to create something with long balls.

Milan Skriniar - 6.5/10

Skriniar also had a decent game, with not much of a threat offered by the Toulouse forwards.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

The new signing looked to offer a threat down the left but was unable to create good opportunities.

Manuel Ugarte - 6/10

Another new signing, Ugarte had a decent game.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

The youngster was solid in the middle of the field. He thought he gave his side the lead early in the second half, only for it to be disallowed.

Fabian Ruiz - 6/10

A solid outing until he was subbed off for Ousmane Dembele.

Vitinha - 6/10

The Portuguese man was deployed on the right-hand side of a front three that did not create many chances.

Goncalo Ramos - 6/10

Another of PSG's new signings, he has had two mediocre outings as the central attacking option. He missed a good chance in the first half.

Kang-in Lee - 6/10

Lee was the third attacking option in the starting lineup. He fired a shot into the side netting before earning a yellow card. He was taken off in the second half for Kylian Mbappe.

Substitutes

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe showed his class, scoring the goal that gave PSG the lead. He finished the game with one shot on target and one key pass and was a real difference-maker.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

Dembele enjoyed a great debut for the side, coming off the bench in the 50th minute. He was eager to take on defenders, completing six dribbles alongside two key passes.

Danilo Pereira and Carlos Soler - N/A

The pair came on late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.