"Tournament won", "Vitor Roque will request a transfer" - Real Madrid fans tip Brazil to win Copa America after 'special talent' earns call-up 

Real Madrid fans are thrilled to see Endrick earn a call-up to Brazil's squad for Copa America 2024. The Selecao sensation will participate in the tournament this summer before officially joining Los Blancos.

Endrick has been named in his nation's 23-man squad for Copa America which starts on June 20. It will be the first major international competition he appears in amid a stunning meteoric rise.

The 17-year-old will join Real Madrid from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras on July 21. He's cost the La Liga giants €47.5 million but with good reason as he is one of world football's wonderkids.

A pacey forward with an eye for goal, the soon-to-be Madrid striker has excelled at Allianz Parque. He's registered 21 goals and four assists in 78 games for his boyhood club and will head to European football this summer.

Endrick's form for Palmeiras earned him a call-up to Brazil's national team. He's earned four caps, bagging two goals. One of those goals was a winner in a 1-0 friendly win against England at Wembley (March 23).

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole gave a glowing assessment of Endrick after that game by comparing him to Selecao great Romario. He told Channel 4:

"I think he has got a little bit of Romario about him. The body shape, the way he tucks the ball away."

The sky is the limit for Endrick and he could arrive at Real Madrid as a Copa America winner. The Santiago Bernabeu faithful are excited with one fan dubbing him:

"Madrid special talent, a big one for Endrick."

Another fan took a dig at Barcelona's youngster Vitor Roque who missed out on a spot in the squad:

"Vitor Roque will request a transfer now."

One fan suggested Selecao had already won the competition:

"Tournament won."

More fans celebrated Endrick's call-up with one writing:

"This is a massive win."

Another fan echoed those sentiments:

"Big W."

One fan claimed Brazil will have their first proper marksman since Ronaldo Nazario:

"As it should be. Brazil are finally going to have a real striker since Ronaldo."

Real Madrid's summer arrival Endrick reacts to his call-up to Brazil's squad for Copa America

Endrick was in action for Palmeiras the night before his call-up.

Endrick gave a humble response to earning a flight to the United States for the 2024 Copa America. He took to Instagram to share his feelings:

"Thank you God you are an awesome Father."

Real Madrid's newest Selecao star is the fourth youngest Brazil player in history. He made his debut aged 17 and 28 days with only Pele, Edu, and iconic forward Coutinho eclipsing him.

The exciting attacker followed in the footsteps of Pele with his goal against England in March. He became just the second player in his nation's history to score in consecutive games before turning 18.