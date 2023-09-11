"Training hype" "Tell him to do it on match day" - Fans react as Ousmane Dembele scores outrageous goal and taunts Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Ousmane Dembele recently scored a stunning goal during a training session with the French national team and celebrated by taunting Kylian Mbappe. Fans on Twitter are reacting as the training footage emerged on social media.

In the video, Dembele can be seen breezing past defenders and then slotting it in the bottom corner with his left foot. He then proceeded to celebrate the goal with an exagerrated gesture aimed at club teammate Kylian Mbappe.

While it was a measure of the former Barcelona attacker's talent, many fans on social media weren't impressed, saying that he should do it more often on matchdays. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Training hype."

Another commented:

"Tell him to do it on match day."

Ousmane Dembele completed a summer move from Barcelona to PSG for €50.4 million. He has so far made three appearances for the Parisians but is yet to make a goalscoring contribution.

While his talent is undeniable, fitness issues and inconsistency have hampered his career.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the training video surfaced:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ousmane Dembele revealed why he joined Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Ousmane Dembele was a key player for Barcelona and was instrumental in the club reclaming the La Liga title after four years in the 2022/23 season. When fit, he was an undisputed starter for the Catalan club.

Hence, his summer move to PSG came as a susprise to many, especially Barca fans. Dembele has now revealed why he has pursued the move to the Ligue 1 giants, saying (via Sports Brief):

"Why did I sign for PSG? I spoke with the coach and president [Nasser] Al-Khelaifi. They told me about the project, and I was also excited to play in France again. Everything is good at PSG. We have a great coach, and the speech I liked the president."

Apart from Dembele, PSG have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, and others in their attacking ranks. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the Parisian club fare in all competitions this season.