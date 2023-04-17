"Training stuff was all pretty walkthrough and low level" - Frank Lampard appears to take sly dig at ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter 

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has taken a cheeky dig at former manager Graham Potter and claimed that he has inherited an unfit squad.

The Blues are 2-0 down in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid and need a win by three goals on Tuesday (April 18). They have failed to score in four of their last five matches and are struggling in front of goal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the big clash at Stamford Bridge, Lampard claimed that he had to take time out of training for the players to do physical work. He was quoted by Football London saying:

"At the minute, it has been mostly conversations and meetings rather than training pitch stuff. Training stuff was all pretty walkthrough and low level because of the [tiredness] in the legs. It is more about speaking to the players individually. When we do get the chance to work, I think the team needs some physical work."

He added:

"I think that's important because at this level you have to be right on the limit and we are not on the limit right now. I think that can be a capacity thing with the players for whatever reason. It doesn't matter how we got there but it needs to be addressed now."

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League table, having scored just 30 goals in 31 games. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

Frank Lampard praised Graham Potter after taking over at Chelsea

Frank Lampard was appointed as the caretaker manager by Chelsea after Graham Potter was sacked in March. The Blues legend, however, has lost all three matches across competitions, but now needs a big win over Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media soon after his appointment, Lampard claimed that Potter was just at the club at the wrong time. He said:

"I want to say credit to Graham Potter who I don't know that well but everything I see about him he's a good man, and a very good coach, and sometimes maybe for whatever reason thing don't align, don't work, whatever, I've been in that situation personally."

He added:

"So there's nothing that I will do looking backwards other than things that can help us with a view to moving forwards. But I'll obviously have my own ideas."

Chelsea have beaten Real Madrid three of the five times they have faced each other in the last two seasons.

