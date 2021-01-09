Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano talks about the futures of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has talked to GiveMeSport about the futures of Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

All three players have been linked with moves away, and Romano has given his opinion on what could happen.

Lionel Messi's transfer saga is likely to dominate headlines for the next few months, with the Argentine superstar's Barcelona contract expiring in the summer.

Last summer, Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave Barcelona, but a move failed to materialise. As a result, the 33-year-old continues to captain the club.

Romano admitted that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will likely talk to Barcelona's new president before making a decision.

"So he's going to talk with the new president, who will be elected at the end of the month, and then he will make a decision on if (he and his family will still) live in Barcelona, or if (he’ll be) joining another club."

Lionel Messi has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano highlighted that they are perhaps the only two clubs that can afford the attacker's enormous wages. He continued:

"If I have to tell you about these rumours about Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, it is true that they are the two clubs who can afford the salary of the Messi, the project of Leo Messi because when you sign your Messi, you're not signing a player. We don't know at the moment but for sure these two clubs, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, they can try for Leo Messi."

Lionel Messi to join PSG, Kylian Mbappe to leave?

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes

One of the clubs that Lionel Messi has been linked to, Paris Saint-Germain, could lose one of their stars in Kylian Mbappe.

Addressing the matter, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Frenchman and Paris Saint-Germain are in conversation regarding a new contract.

"He’s negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain, he's negotiating, and Paris Saint-Germain’s president (Nasser) Al-Khelaifi, is always so optimistic, and, you know, having a lot of money makes it so easy to try (to tie Mbappe down to a new deal)."

The Italian transfer expert also had his say on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's links to Real Madrid and Barcelona. He said:

"Liverpool have not received anything from these clubs, so they were a bit surprised but they know that what Salah said is 'one day I would like to play in these clubs' (and this) is normal because we're talking about two major clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, also to change leagues. His agent is negotiating with the club to understand what's going on for the (new) contract."

It will certainly be intriguing to see where these global superstars will end up next season.

