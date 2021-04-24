Transfer unlikely to happen for Manchester United defender

According to Estadio Deportivo, Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly's widely reported move to Real Betis is far from happening as financial issues could hinder any potential deal between the two clubs.

Bailly is in the penultimate year of his contract at Manchester United and club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the team is in talks with the Ivorian to extend his contract. However, various reports in recent weeks have linked Bailly with a move out of Manchester United in the summer, with Spanish side Real Betis touted as a possible destination.

However, Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo has claimed otherwise. The outlet believes the financial requirements of the transfer could prevent it from happening. Reports claim Manchester United will request €13 million for the centre-back, a sum Real Betis cannot cough up at the moment.

It is also believed that if the Spanish club makes sales to generate the reported figure, the funds will be used to balance the club's financial books instead.

Moreover, Eric Bailly currently earns close to €5 million per year in wages at Manchester United and is expected to hold out for a similar figure should he exit Old Trafford. His hefty wages have also been reported to be a hindrance to his move to Real Betis in the summer.

Eric Bailly could extend contract at Manchester United

Bailly could end up signing a new deal at Manchester United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear he has the Ivorian in his plans. However, Bailly's poor injury record has severely stunted his development at the club, hence Solskjaer's doubts about his reliability.

The Ivorian joined Manchester United from Villarreal in 2016 in a €38 million move. He quickly cemented himself in the starting XI and played an integral part in Manchester United's Europa League triumph, although he was sidelined with an injury during the competition's final.

He has endured a very injury-laden spell since his debut year, appearing less than 20 times a season in all competitions since then. Bailly's injury woes have made Manchester United active in the transfer market in pursuit of a centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire.

However, the Manchester outfit are still keen to keep Bailly in the side for more squad depth and he could well sign a new contract at the club in the coming months.