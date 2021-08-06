5 clubs who are losing in the summer transfer window

It's that time of the summer where every club looks to add more firepower to their squads. The summer transfer window brings some massive surprises and some bombshells to fans. It also provides clubs with time to assess what type of player is needed to fill the gaps in the team.

With just 30 days remaining on transfer deadline day, football clubs will look to acquire their required players in a timely fashion.

Paris Saint-Germain is having a staggering and astounding transfer window as they have acquired the likes of Sergio Ramos, Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Wijnaldummm. Manchester United fans are enjoying a fabulous transfer window as well as their club have been successful in their pursuit of securing Jadon Sancho and Varane.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have also secured big names like Depay, Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Leicester City have also continued their cunning business after completing the signings of Patson Daka, Soumare and Bertrand.

While the aforementioned clubs have done their business in a crafty manner, many other clubs are still unable to add their squad with talented individuals.

In this article, we will talk about 5 clubs that are having a substandard transfer window at the time of writing. We have judged the club's transfer window based on what players they have acquired and which players they have offloaded this summer.

#5 Lyon (Ligue 1)

Lyon squad

Transfers In: Damien Da Silva and Henrique

Transfers Out: Memphis Depay, Joachim Andersen, D. Benlamri, Cenk Ozkacar, Yaya Soumare, and Melvin Bard

After 2 consecutive third-place finishes and a run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2020, Lyon fell at the final hurdle of the 20-21 season. They were in the top 3 from mid-November until late March, but just 5 wins in their last 9 games saw Les Gones miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

They are now 14 years without a league title. This has frustrated some big names at the club, including their captain and talisman Memphis Depay. After four and a half years of exemplary service in which Depay contributed 0.7 goals per game, few Lyon fans begrudged him about his dream move to Barcelona.

But valued at £47 million by Transfermarkt, it was a crying shame to lose him for free. While also a talented homegrown left-back, Melvin Bard has left to join Nice. Meanwhile, Houssam Aouar continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League.

At the time of writing, their only additions have been experienced center-back Damian Da Silva and left-back Henrique from Brazil. Both have signed up as free transfers. Lyon is now under the stewardship of Peter Bosch and they need a massive last month in the transfer window.

#4 West Ham United (Premier League)

West Ham United v Southampton - Premier League

Transfers In: Alphonse Areola (loan) and Craig Dawson

Transfers Out: Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena

Coming off the back of a remarkable campaign that saw West Ham finish sixth, which was their best league placing since 1999 with 65 points, Hammers fans were feeling optimistic.

West Ham qualified for the Europa League after a 5-year absence. And if they can keep hold of their star players and bring last season's hero, Jesse Lingard, permanently, their season might be a memorable one.

But so far their business has been almost non-existent. 28-year-old Felipe Anderson, who struggled last season on loan at Porto, was sold to Lazio for just over £3 million.

West Ham incurred a loss of £36 million in 3 years over him. Whilst Fabian Balbuena, who has made 26 Premier League starts since the 2019-20 season, has left on a free.

In terms of the incomings, it's been very quiet as well. Craig Dawson, who spent last season on loan, has been their only permanent arrival. Alphonse Areola is a signing on a season loan basis.

Last season, the Hammers were applauded for doing some canny business when they added Souceck and Coufal to their squad. With the guarantee of at least 46 fixtures this season, West Ham need things to speed along fast.

