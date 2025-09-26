"Transform themselves from serial winners...to serial project managers" - Jamie Carragher slams Chelsea for their transfer policy under Todd Boehly

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hit out at Chelsea for their transfer strategy under their new ownership spearheaded by Todd Boehly. Writing in the Telegraph, the former defender suggested that winning trophies did not seem to be a priority for the Blues.

Ad

He said (via Goal):

"Chelsea have achieved the near impossible since Roman Abramovich sold up. They have spent £1.5bn to transform themselves from serial winners of major trophies to serial project managers. The club who once sent fear through their Premier League rivals with their determination to win big prizes right here, right now, appear to be preoccupied with building for the future.

Ad

Trending

"Chelsea should be title contenders and considered Champions League challengers this season. Instead, their hierarchy seems content to be praised for being the smartest recruiters in the business – the world’s richest development club. It is a head-scratcher as to how anyone can spend so much over the past three years and still come into another season with relatively modest ambitions and expectations upon them."

Ad

Under Clearlake and Co, the Londoners have undergone a complete revamp of their squad, with Reece James the only remaining member from their 2020-21 Champions League-winning squad. Around £2 billion has been invested with a specific strategy in mind as the Blues have hoarded talented youngsters. Lack of experience has risen as a problem at times for the side who are looking to build off a strong 2024-25 campaign where they finished fourth and won both the Club World Cup and the UEFA Conference League.

Ad

Enzo Maresca provides worrying update on Chelsea star ahead of Brighton clash

Palmer is set to miss an extended run of games.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that star attacker Cole Palmer will not feature for the club until after the October international break. Speaking before their Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Italian opened up on their decision to give an extended rest to the 23-year-old.

Ad

He said (via the club's website):

"We have decided to protect Cole a little bit, in terms of his injury not getting worse. So we decided to rest him for the next two or three weeks, probably until after the international break, to see whether, with rest, he can recover 100 per cent and be completely fit."

Ad

Maresca has previously revealed that Palmer has not been 100% fit throughout the campaign. He was pulled out of the starting lineup just before their clash against West Ham and has just 145 minutes of action in 5 Premier League games.

The 23-year-old is Chelsea's talisman in attack, leading their goalscoring charts over the past two seasons. It remains to be seen how they manage his loss with three fixtures (Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool) in the next seven days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishal Ravi Vishal has been a European football journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 18 months, covering news and rumors. A firm believer in providing the most accurate information to readers, he prioritizes conducting thorough research before writing a story, and his overall feel for the game, combined with his ability to express thoughts and opinions in a succinct manner set him apart from other journalists.



Ever since coming across a game randomly on TV in 2012, Vishal has been a passionate fan of the sport. Growing up, he loved Chelsea’s style of play and adored Eden Hazard and Jose Mourinho. His favorite footballing moment was when the Blues won the 2021 UEFA Champions League. If given a chance to change any football rule, Vishal would want VAR to be more consistent for the offside rule and its decisioning to be quicker.



Apart from European football, Vishal also likes to keep up to date with Major League Soccer and the Indian Super League. When not immersed in football, he likes to watch other sports and strum the guitar. Know More