"Trash with the ball", "Leave this club" - Manchester City fans unhappy with star's performance despite 3-0 win in the UCL

Following their 3-0 victory over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League, some of the Manchester City fans expressed their unhappiness with Matheus Nunes' display.

The team's overall performance was solid, as they coasted through the 90 minutes to secure a substantial win. However, the midfield dynamo's contribution was met with less than favorable reviews from the Etihad faithful.

Nunes won eight duels, but this was offset by an equivalent number of losses, revealing his inconsistency in midfield battles. He was dribbled past twice, and on two occasions, the ball was stolen from him.

His efforts in the final third also failed to bear fruit as not a single shot from Nunes troubled the opposition goalkeeper. Aside from being fouled and getting the penalty that Erling Haaland converted, the offensive aspect of Nunes' game appeared blunted throughout the match.

X became the sounding board for disgruntled supporters, as they took to the social media platform to aim their criticisms at Nunes. One fan demanded the Portuguese midfielder up his game:

"Trash with the ball."

Another fan called for his departure:

"Leave this club."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland's brace propels Manchester City into Champions League knockout stages

Erling Haaland's formidable form continues unabated, as he notched up a double to usher Manchester City comfortably into the Champions League last 16.

Young Boys' hopes diminished further when they were reduced to 10 men, as Sandro Lauper's challenge earned him an early exit. Mired at the bottom of the group, Young Boys' prospects of progression appear bleak, with the Europa League looking unlikely as well.

Haaland edged closer to obliterating Ruud van Nistelrooy's milestone for the fastest player to reach 40 Champions League goals. Nistelrooy amassed 40 goals in 45 games. With 39 to his name in just 34 appearances, the towering Norwegian has not slowed down.

Doubts over his participation, due to an ankle issue sustained against Bournemouth, were quashed as he confidently converted a penalty midway through the first half. As the interval loomed, Phil Foden, connecting with a pass from Jack Grealish, doubled the lead.

Mere minutes after the break, Haaland unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike to seal the deal, marking his fourth goal against Young Boys in just two encounters.

Now, Manchester City will have to return to the Premier League, where they face a series of challenges against Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea.