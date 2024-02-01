Trent Alexander-Arnold makes emotional Instagram post after 300 Liverpool appearances, Conor Bradley reacts

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made his 300th Liverpool appearance on Wednesday (January 31) night, in a 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea at Anfield. Teammate Conor Bradley reacted to the same.

In the second game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, the Reds meant business from the off. Bradley set up Diogo Jota to open the scoring in the 23rd minute getting on the scoresheet six minutes from the break.

Conor Bradley provided his second assist of the game, setting up Dominik Szobozslai in the 65th minute to make it 3-0 for the hosts. The Blues pulled one back through Carney Chukwuemeka six minutes later, but Luis Diaz restored the Reds' three-goal lead 11 minutes from time.

Following the game, Alexander-Arnold posted a picture of himself and Klopp, captioning it:

"Now > Then 300 appearances for the reds"

Bradley responded with a pair of emojis. Here's the screenshot of his message on Alexander-Arnold's Instagram post:

The 25-year-old Alexander-Arnold has contributed a rich haul of 18 goals and 81 assists in 300 games across competitions for the Reds since his first-team debut under Klopp in the 2016-17 season. That includes two goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool go five clear at the top, end winless streak against Chelsea

Liverpool are in the midst of a fabulous campaign. Jurgen Klopp's side are alive in four different competitions as they eye an unprecedented quadruple, which would be the perfect parting gift for their legandary manager.

On Wednesday, the Reds ended a seven-game winless streak - all draws - across competitions against Chelsea with a magnificent performance. The margin of victory could have been bigger had the unlucky Darwin Nunez not found the woodwork a whopping four times, a Premier League record for a single game.

Nevertheless, the win sends the Reds five clear at the top, but second-placed Manchester City (46) have a game in hand. Liverpool next travel to Arsenal on Sunday (February 4) as they look to stay clear of the three-time defending champions.