Trent Alexander-Arnold names Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool icon in group of three dream dinner guests

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has named Anfield hero Steven Gerrard and iconic Real Madrid duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane his three dream guest dinner dates.

Alexander-Arnold was a guest on Sky Bet's The Overlap and took quickfire questions with Manchester United icon Gary Neville. He was asked several questions including which past or present players he'd want to join him at a dinner table:

"Stevie G, Zidane and probably Ronaldo I would say. I'd just love to pick his (Ronaldo's) brain, as you can tell I love footy."

Alexander-Arnold, 25, never got the opportunity to play alongside Gerrard but his decision makes sense given he's arguably Liverpool's greatest-ever player. The former Reds captain made 710 appearances, scoring 186 goals and providing 157 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, has enjoyed an incredible career in which he's gained vast experience. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has won titles in England, Spain, and Italy and was the first player to win five UEFA Champions League trophies.

Ronaldo played against Alexander-Arnold on three occasions including in a 3-1 Champions League final win in 2018. The Portugal icon is the greatest goalscorer in club and international football history.

Zidane, 51, could give Alexander-Arnold an insight into making the step up to management and dominating Europe. The French legend was a slick playmaker during his playing career with Real Madrid.

However, Zizou went on to manage the La Liga giants and guided them to three Champions League trophies in a row. He's been named FIFA's Best Coach of the Year twice and Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals for fun under his management.

Trent Alexander-Arnold compared former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane are now teammates at Al-Nassr.

Alexander-Arnold has played alongside many footballing greats during his time at Liverpool. He's still teammates with Mohamed Salah who has broken records at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is often deemed the finest Premier League defender of his generation. Alisson Becker is perhaps the best ball-playing goalkeeper of the past decade.

One player who left Liverpool and could arguably be deemed one of, if not, the most important players of the Jurgen Klopp era is Sadio Mane. The Senegalese winger lit up European football during his time with the Reds.

Mane bagged 120 goals and 42 assists in 269 games with the Merseysiders. He won the Champions League, the Premier League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Alexander-Arnold waxed lyrical about Mane during his Overlap interview and compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

"Sadio Mane is the one player that I played with that I’ve always thought, I’m thankful that I didn’t have to play against him. He was the perfect attacker, he had everything. As an athlete, he was similar to Cristiano Ronaldo – he had the jump, was fast, could finish both feet, and was a threat at all times."

Mane spent six years at Anfield before leaving in July 2022 for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for €32 million. When he departed, Klopp labelled the two-time African Footballer of the Year a 'living legend'.

