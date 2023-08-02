"Trent has movie knowledge", "This is gold" - Fans react hilariously as Ibou Konate asks Liverpool players to choose between Barbie and Oppenheimer

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was tasked with polling several of his teammates on one of this summer's most intriguing questions: Barbie or Oppenheimer?

The two Hollywood blockbusters have hit the cinema lately and moviegoers have been deciding which of the two to go and watch. Oppenheimer is a biographical film directed by Christopher Nolan about the atomic bomb that has earned rave reviews. Meanwhile, Barbie is a fantasy comedy movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Konate took it upon himself to ask many of his Liverpool teammates which of the two films they would prefer to go and see. The results were comical, to say the least, with many having not heard of Oppenheimer.

Not even Konate knew what Oppenheimer was, starting the video released on the club's Twitter account by saying:

"What is the Oppenheimer?"

The Frenchman then asks Darwin Nunez if he knows Barbie to which the Uruguayan striker looks confused. He then asks Curtis Jones which of the two movies he would prefer to go and see. The midfielder responds:

"Or which? I'm saying Barbie."

Konate then laughs before insisting that nobody knows the movie, Oppenheimer. Newly-appointed vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold then informs him about the film:

"Oppenheimer 100%. I'm going to see Oppenheimer (it's) the best film"

He continues:

"It's about the guy who built the atomic bomb."

Mohamed Salah then sides with Barbie while Virgil van Dijk admits he has no clue about either. It's a hilarious video with fans in stitches as Jurgen Klopp's troops decide which blockbuster is better.

Liverpool FC @LFC



@barbiethemovie or @OppenheimerFilm pic.twitter.com/x4Tl4DMqK0 Ibou is back with the movie question of 2023… 🍿@barbiethemovie or @OppenheimerFilm

One fan responded by praising Alexander-Arnold for his movie knowledge:

"Trent has movie knowledge Oppenheimer is so clear."

Another fan was in hysterics watching Konate and wants to see more of the Frenchman's interviewing antics:

"More Ibou please...this is gold!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the comical video of Konate polling his teammates about this summer's two biggest blockbusters:

Omar @OmarLFC96 @LFC @barbiethemovie @OppenheimerFilm Virgil is literally mates with the main character of Opennheimer Cilian Murphy and my guy literally said I don’t know what’s that

A🍍 @2c_i9 @LFC @barbiethemovie @OppenheimerFilm All who chose Barbie are fathers

DarwinDawgNunez @pridmore_josh @LFC @barbiethemovie @OppenheimerFilm Ibou is just brilliant isn't he

A real character 2 have in the squad

Arqade @Arqade4 @LFC @barbiethemovie @OppenheimerFilm Trent has movie knowledge Oppenheimer is so clear

Jemery @joshemery1995 @LFC @barbiethemovie @OppenheimerFilm How about sign a DM before the season starts instead of asking grown men if they like the barbie movie

Robbie Savage plays down Liverpool's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has sat out PSG's pre-season.

Liverpool have been mooted as one of the clubs potentially in the running to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been made available for sale by PSG after refusing to extend his current deal which expires next year.

The Mirror reports that the Reds are discussing a one-year loan deal for Mbappe with the Parisians. It would see the France captain leave the Parc des Princes and potentially join his long-term admirers Real Madrid next summer.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has poured cold water on Liverpool's chances of signing Mbappe. He reckons a lack of UEFA Champions League football for the Merseysiders will scupper their chances, telling BBC Radio 5 Live :

"For Liverpool, that would be unbelievable. Liverpool aren’t in the Champions League. They are in the Europa League. I can’t see it happening. Mbappe would want to play Champions League, minimum."

Madrid look primed to make their move eventually for Mbappe and it's Los Blancos who Savage expects the forward to join:

"He was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. That didn’t happen. I think he will end up at Real Madrid."

Mbappe, 24, was one of Europe's most in-form attackers last season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He looks likely to depart the Parc des Princes whether that be this summer or next.