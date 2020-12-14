Tributes pour in as former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

News about Gerard Houllier's death stunned football fans across the world after it was announced that the former Liverpool manager passed away yesterday at the age of 73. The Frenchman was regarded as one of the gentlemen of the beautiful game and was responsible for putting Liverpool back on the map in the 21st century.
GFFN state that Houllier underwent aortic aneurysm surgery three weeks ago and was subsequently released from the hospital. However, he sadly passed away at his home yesterday after an illustrious managerial career spanning nearly 40 years.
Houllier the cornerstone of Liverpool's 21st-century renaissance
The popular Frenchman enjoyed the best period of his career at Anfield, where he was at the helm from 1998 to 2004. Houllier restored the feel good factor at the club and awakened a sleeping giant, as Liverpool won six major trophies under his leadership.
He was also responsible for giving former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard his big break, as the legendary Englishman made his debut in 1998 and went on to become one of the greatest midfielders of all time.
Here are the most heartwarming tributes, as Houllier's death continues to be mourned by the footballing world.
Published 14 Dec 2020, 17:00 IST