Tributes pour in as former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

News about Gerard Houllier's death stunned football fans across the world after it was announced that the former Liverpool manager passed away yesterday at the age of 73. The Frenchman was regarded as one of the gentlemen of the beautiful game and was responsible for putting Liverpool back on the map in the 21st century.

GFFN state that Houllier underwent aortic aneurysm surgery three weeks ago and was subsequently released from the hospital. However, he sadly passed away at his home yesterday after an illustrious managerial career spanning nearly 40 years.

Houllier the cornerstone of Liverpool's 21st-century renaissance

Gerard Houllier

The popular Frenchman enjoyed the best period of his career at Anfield, where he was at the helm from 1998 to 2004. Houllier restored the feel good factor at the club and awakened a sleeping giant, as Liverpool won six major trophies under his leadership.

He was also responsible for giving former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard his big break, as the legendary Englishman made his debut in 1998 and went on to become one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Here are the most heartwarming tributes, as Houllier's death continues to be mourned by the footballing world.

We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020. pic.twitter.com/isHGXIfe5E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2020

God bless Gerard Houllier. Others are infinitely more qualified to tell you what he was like as a gentlemen but, from here, the respect he had for shaking a club, bringing into the modern era and making it successful is total. May he rest in peace — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 14, 2020

Never forget when just 5 months after leaving Anfield with a heart scare, having a reported only 48 hours to live, Gerard Houllier ignored doctor’s advice to quit and returned to Liverpool during a UCL game.



Just look at that reaction. Goosebumps. RIP Gerard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSweX9pqg5 — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) December 14, 2020

Everyone at #MUFC joins the football world in expressing our sadness at the loss of Gerard Houllier.



We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/lOUqkAJSDy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 14, 2020

Devastating news about Gerard Houllier. He was a brilliant manager and a brilliant man.



He loved Liverpool as a club and a city and we loved him right back. He gave us pride and trophies and that is all you can ask of any manager. He rightfully sits as one of our greats. pic.twitter.com/voEObni14n — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 14, 2020

Houllier gave people under the age of 40 or so the kind of nights you'd have only watched on video. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) December 14, 2020

Devastated at the passing of Gérard Houllier. A true gentleman of the game, always put others first @LFC #RIP — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) December 14, 2020

Not realising how unwell Gerard Houllier was, I rang him last week for insight on a player & despite being in a bad way he wanted to help. In the end he asked me to call back this week 😞 He was a special person + professional, his passing another awful loss in an terrible year. https://t.co/wfyAnv31bg — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 14, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss pic.twitter.com/klbkY3MCo4 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 14, 2020

Gerard Houllier 😭 💔



A supreme football mind, but such an absolutely lovely man: so warm, helpful and giving of his time and insight.



He loved the game. And he loved sharing the emotions and mechanisms of it with people.



Football was better for him and will miss him. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 14, 2020

All at Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gérard Houllier, our manager during the 2010/11 season.



Our thoughts are with Gérard's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.



💜 pic.twitter.com/SakKrrT4ic — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 14, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss. 💔 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

Merci Gerard Houllier, thank you for bringing back the good times and the fantastic memories. He was a good man.

♥️ @LFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/K17XzFJVhm — asifkapadia (@asifkapadia) December 14, 2020